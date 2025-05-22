Man United's Europa League final loss to Tottenham didn't just sting for fans watching in Bilbao; it cut deep all the way to Ghana

For one tricycle rider in Obuasi-Gausu, the pain was simply too much to bear as he appeared to relinquish his support for the club

Netizens who chanced upon the visibly heartbroken United fan's moment of pain poked fun at him

Manchester United's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final left a bitter taste in the mouth of a devoted fan in Obuasi-Gausu, Ghana.

The fan, just like other supporters of the Red Devils, endured heartache after Ruben Amorim's men fell short in Bilbao.

An angry Man United fan 'broke up' with the club, tearing the club's sticker off his Pragya. Photo credit: Josep Lago/Getty and @eddie_wrt/X.

Angry Man U fan ends 'support' for club after Europa League defeat

In a viral video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the visibly distraught supporter unleashed his frustration moments after the final whistle confirmed United’s defeat.

He angrily peeled off the club’s emblem from his tricycle, refusing to hold back the emotions that had been boiling throughout the night.

Bystanders tried to calm him down, urging restraint. But the anguish ran far deeper than the match result.

According to @eddie_wrt on X (formerly Twitter), the fan had used money intended for fuel to place a bet on a United win.

Not only did the Red Devils fall short, but he was now left with an empty tank and an even emptier heart.

Fans react to heartbroken United fan's video

Social media users didn’t hold back their reactions either. While some empathised, others saw the lighter side of the moment:

@fidelisadu bluntly commented:

"Wo nye serious."

@Block_Elevation mocked:

"Pains! 😂😂"

@G8dfella brutally asked:

"Them send you?"

@E_kumpz summed up:

"Bless you. I stopped supporting that club yesterday. A bunch of useless things."

How Spurs crushed Man United Europa League dreams

The night in Bilbao started with promise but ended in despair for the Red Devils.

Brennan Johnson’s early strike, though deflected and fortunate, proved fatal to United’s hopes, as noted by the BBC.

United dominated possession thereafter, pouring forward in waves, desperate for an equaliser.

A looping header from Rasmus Højlund, which followed a rare mistake from goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, seemed destined to level the score.

But just as the ball crept towards goal, Micky van de Ven emerged with a stunning goal-line clearance that preserved Spurs' lead.

There was more late drama. Luke Shaw, thrown into the mix to add width and set-piece threat, connected with a powerful header in the dying minutes.

Man United's coach reflects on Europa League loss

After the match, United head coach Ruben Amorim didn’t sugarcoat his emotions.

The usually composed tactician looked deflated, acknowledging the disappointment:

"In this moment, I am not here to defend myself. It's not my style. I have nothing to show to the fans. In this moment [I need] a little bit of faith," he said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Kofi Kinaata heartbroken after United's Europa League loss

In a similarly emotional piece, YEN.com.gh captured the despair of Kofi Kinaata after Manchester United’s narrow 1-0 defeat in the Europa League final.

The celebrated artiste took to X shortly after the match, sharing a meme of a visibly agitated man expressing frustration, reflecting his own disappointment.

