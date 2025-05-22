Kevin Danso channelled his inner Ghanaian after playing a bit-part role in Tottenham's Europa League triumph

Netizens who chanced on Danso's dance moves have praised him for his slick skills on the dancefloor

The 26-year-old came on as a second-half substitute in the final against Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur may have lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy on Wednesday, May 21, but for Kevin Danso, the moment meant much more than just silverware; it was a chance to let loose and celebrate with his roots.

Danso, who proudly traces his heritage to Ghana, couldn't hide his excitement after helping his team secure a narrow victory over Manchester United.

Though his role in the final was brief, his post-match celebration left a lasting impression.

Kevin Danso hits the dancefloor after Europa League win

A video circulating online captures Danso fully immersed in the joyous aftermath.

Medal around his neck, the 26-year-old began with a series of timed claps before easing into a smooth routine that quickly became a fan favourite.

His movements, effortless and lively, blended coordination with confidence, resembling someone born for the spotlight.

It wasn’t long before teammate Dominic Solanke, whose Nigerian roots also shine proudly, joined him.

Together, they turned the pitchside into a party zone, moving in sync to the rhythm echoing through the San Mames Stadium.

Fans react to Danso's slick dance moves

Football fans across the internet embraced the vibes. Here’s a glimpse of how they reacted to Danso’s vibrant display:

@CarrieW88595965 wrote:

"Danso is every Spurs fan right now!!! 💙🤍"

@amehcyprian10 chimed in:

"Danso can dance oo."

@stevenbrahma praised Danso's dance moves:

"Haha... the best dance."

@nana_phils said:

"Ghana 🇬🇭 in the bloc."

@Jordan_Neale summed up:

"Absolute vibes 💪🏼"

How Kevin Danso performed in the Europa League final

While he didn’t start the final, Danso played an important role when introduced late in the game.

With Man United pressing for an equaliser, Ange Postecoglou looked to his January signing to help shore up the back line.

Danso stepped in confidently, bringing stability during a tense closing phase.

In just 11 minutes, the former RC Lens defender completed three crucial clearances, won a key aerial duel, and earned a respectable 6.6 match rating on Sofascore.

Kevin Danso reacts to historic trophy with Spurs

Speaking after the final whistle, Danso couldn’t hide his pride in what the team had achieved this season, especially considering the hurdles they had to overcome.

“Very historic; we can all be proud of what we’ve achieved this season,” he said, as quoted by Hayters.

“I think everybody knows how difficult a season it’s been for us, loads of injuries. In the league, we’ve not done what we expected to do.

“But winning this trophy just caps it off. We put everything into it, and it’s an amazing feeling to win this trophy and bring a trophy back to North London.”

Kevin Danso links up with Black Sherif

Paying homage to his Ghanaian heritage, YEN.com.gh shared that Kevin Danso got a first taste of Black Sherif’s Iron Boy album back in March.

The encounter took place in London, where the celebrated musician gave the Tottenham centre-back an exclusive preview of his project.

