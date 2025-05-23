Manchester United’s Europa League final loss seals another trophyless season and now, they must pay a £10 million penalty

With only 39 points from 37 games, Manchester United sit 16th in the Premier League and have failed to qualify for the Champions League

The Red Devils close their 2024/25 Premier League season with a home fixture against Aston Villa on Sunday

Manchester United’s hopes of salvaging a turbulent season were extinguished with a Europa League final defeat, and the consequences are far-reaching, both competitively and financially.

The Red Devils' failure to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League triggers a reported £10 million penalty clause in their lucrative deal with kit manufacturer Adidas.

Ruben Amorim and Manchester United players after Europa League final loss to Tottenham on May 21, 2025 in Bilbao. Image credit: Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United to pay £10 million to Adidas

The clause, designed to ensure sustained performance at the highest level, penalises the club for a second consecutive absence from Europe's most prestigious competition, as reported by The Mirror.

Signed in 2015 and worth £750 million over 10 years, the Adidas partnership was once a symbol of United’s commercial dominance.

Bruno Fernandes after Manchester United's Europa League final defeat to Tottenham on MAY 21, 2025 in Bilbao. Image credit: Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

However, clauses built into the contract reflect the expectations attached to such high-profile arrangements.

Manchester United's poor 2024/25 Premier League campaign

The 2024–25 season will likely go down as one of the worst in Manchester United’s storied history.

With just 39 points from 37 games and a current standing of 16th in the Premier League, per Flashscore EPL table, the club has flirted dangerously with relegation.

Sunday's season finale at Old Trafford against Aston Villa will bring some closure, but for many fans, it can’t come soon enough.

Managerial instability, injuries, and underperforming signings have all played a part in United’s nosedive.

Hopes of redemption through the Europa League evaporated with a disappointing final performance, with match winner Brennan Johnson earning a decent performance rating from the BBC.

Commercial impact of Man United's lack of UCL football

Clubs that qualify for the Champions League can expect to earn upwards of £50 million from broadcasting and prize money alone, not including matchday revenue and increased commercial leverage.

For United, missing out for a second year running is particularly costly, especially in light of the Adidas penalty.

Moreover, the club's diminished stature could hamper their summer recruitment efforts.

Elite players such as United's summer target Victor Osimhen crave Champions League football, and the team's continued absence makes it harder to attract top-tier talent.

Source: YEN.com.gh