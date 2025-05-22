Tottenham Hotspur have booked their 2025/26 UEFA Champions League place after winning the 2024/25 Europa League

Manchester United, sitting 16 in the Premier League, with a game to finish the season, miss out on the prestigious competition next season

So far, 24 teams are assured of a UEFA CL League Phase place in the 2025/26 competition, featuring most of Europe's elite clubs

With Tottenham Hotspur clinching a dramatic 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the 2025 UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao, the lineup of 24 teams assured of a place in the revamped 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase is now set.

As the competition enters the second season in its new 36-team League Phase format, here’s a look at the elite clubs that have already booked their ticket to Europe’s top table next season.

Which Premier League teams have qualified for 2025/26 UEFA CL?

Tottenham’s Europa League triumph guarantees their place, regardless of their 17th league position in the Premier League.

They join Liverpool and Arsenal, both of whom secured top-five league finishes, per Football.london.

Tottenham Hotpsur defeated Manchester United to win the 2025 Europa League final on May 21, 2025. Image credit: @SpursOfficial

The PL champions bring history while the Gunners come with current form, having reached the Champions League semi-finals after edging out Real Madrid, with Thomas Partey putting up a dominant display against Los Blancos.

With three more Premier League clubs still battling for a place in the top five, including Manchester City, Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest, England could end up with up to six representatives in the final 36-team field, per the Premier League.

Which Italian Serie A clubs have secured 20252 UEFA CL places?

Serie A will send a strong contingent to the Champions League, signaling a continued resurgence in Italian football.

Napoli and Inter Milan have been Serie A’s heavyweights in recent years, while Atalanta, fresh off a successful European campaign, continues to defy expectations.

These three clubs blend tactical discipline with attacking flair, traits that could see them challenge deep into the tournament.

What are the La Liga clubs that have qualified?

Spain will feature five clubs next season: traditional giants Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid, alongside surprise qualifiers Athletic Club and Villarreal.

The Basque side’s return to the top tier of European competition is a notable achievement, while Villarreal has consistently punched above its weight in Europe in recent years.

German clubs that have booked UEFA CL 2025/26 places?

Germany’s Bundesliga contributes three teams: Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern and Leverkusen, especially, bring title-winning pedigree. Frankfurt, who have impressed in continental competitions lately, round out a well-balanced trio representing German football’s strength and depth.

Ligue 1 sides set to compete in 2025/26 Champions League

France will be represented by three clubs as well: perennial contenders Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, and Mohammed Salisu's Monaco.

While PSG remains focused on claiming a long-awaited Champions League crown against Inter Milan on May 31, both Marseille and Monaco offer enough quality to play the role of dark horse contenders next season.

Other qualified 2025/26 Champions League teams

The rest of the teams are PSV Eindhoven and Ajax from Netherlands, Sporting CP of Portugal, Galatasaray (Turkey), Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), and Olympiacos (Greece).

Mohammed Salisu's Monaco qualified for Champions League

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Salisu's milestone of helping AS Monaco qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

The Black Stars center-back has spent more time on the bench towards the end of the current Ligue 1 season with the Principality side.

