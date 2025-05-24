Robert Lewandowski put on a show of his playacting skills during Barcelona training after a playful ‘punch’ from compatriot Wojciech Szczesny

The light-hearted moment comes as the Catalan giants prepare for their final La Liga fixture on Sunday

Barcelona will take on Athletic Club on Sunday at San Mames in Bilbao to wrap up a successful season

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Robert Lewandowski put his acting skills on display during a playful moment in Barcelona training, theatrically reacting to a mock 'punch' from Wojciech Szczęsny.

The mood in the Barcelona camp is upbeat, with players enjoying a relaxed atmosphere after an exceptional season under Hansi Flick.

Lewandowski and Szczesny involved in 'fistifight' during Barcelona training session

Source: Getty Images

The Catalan giants capped off a dominant campaign by securing a domestic treble, clinching the Spanish Super Cup, La Liga, and Copa del Rey titles.

La Blaugrana also enjoyed a 100 percent record in four Clasicos against arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Lewandowski and Szczesny involved in “fistfight”

Ahead of their final game of the season against Athletic Club on Sunday, Lewandowski and Szczesny were spotted in a playful mood during a training session.

The Polish goalkeeper jokingly gave a knockout 'punch' to his compatriot, and the striker hilariously fell straight to the ground.

Szczesny clearly did not touch his team-mate as Lewandowski showed off his playacting skills.

Lewandowski playfully responded with a mock punch of his own, prompting Szczęsny to theatrically hit the ground in return

Can Lewandowski win the Pichichi?

Lewandowski is virtually out of the La Liga Golden Boot race, as he trails Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe by four goals going into the final matchday.

According to Transfermarkt, the Polish striker has scored 25 goals in the Spanish Primera Division, with Mbappe leading on 29 goals.

It means Lewandowski would need to score at least five goals against Bilbao on Sunday to clinch the Pichichi, while also hoping Mbappé fails to score against Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Szczesny could make final Barcelona appearance in Bilbao

The clash with Athletic Club could mark Szczesny’s final appearance in a Barcelona shirt, as his current contract—signed in October—expires at the end of June.

While the club is eager to offer him a one-year extension, the veteran goalkeeper has yet to make a decision and could retire for a second time if no agreement is reached.

Wojciech Szczesny gestures during the Champions League between Barcelona and FC Inter Milan. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Whether Szczesny decides to hang up his gloves again remains uncertain, but if he does, he would bow out on a high after playing a part in Barcelona’s domestic treble.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski is set to stay on for at least another season, with his contract running until the summer of 2026.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh