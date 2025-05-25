Despite a reported net worth of $149 million, Kroos attended Real Madrid’s final La Liga match dressed in an unbranded shirt and plain trousers

The match marked the final appearance at the Santiago Bernabéu for Luka Modrić and iconic manager Carlo Ancelotti

Social media exploded with admiration as fans celebrated Kroos' modest appearance as a reflection of his humility

German midfield maestro Toni Kroos turned heads at the Santiago Bernabéu with his humble appearance in Spain.

At Real Madrid’s final La Liga match of the 2024-2025 season against Real Sociedad on Saturday, May 24, 2025, the football legend appeared in understated fashion, symbolizing his long-admired modesty even as he closed a historic chapter in elite football.

Real Madrid defeat Real Sociedad in final La Liga match

The game itself ended in a convincing 2-0 win for Real Madrid with a brace from Kylian Mbappe who has now netted 31 times in La Liga this season, per Flashscore.

For the first time since announcing his retirement from club football, Kroos was in attendance, dressed in an unbranded shirt and simple trousers as he showed up to honour his ex-teammate, Modric.

The look had no designer labels, no flashy jewelry, and no wristwatch, despite Kroos reportedly having a net worth of around $149 million, according to Salary Sport.

Madrid bids farewell to Luka Modric and Ancelotti

The match also marked the final game for Real Madrid's beloved midfield partner Luka Modric, and the last on the touchline for legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti, who is set to take over the Brazil national team.

The trio—Kroos, Modric, and Ancelotti—helped define an era at Real Madrid, winning multiple domestic and continental honors and elevating the club’s style of play to an art form.

The World Cup winner stood quietly on the sidelines during the tributes, applauding his teammates and coaches with trademark calmness.

Toni Kroos' Real Madrid career

Kroos’ Real Madrid career speaks volumes. After joining the Spanish giants in 2014 from Bayern Munich, he became a central figure in one of the most dominant eras in the club's history.

Over 10 full seasons, he helped the club to 4 La Liga titles, 5 UEFA Champions League trophies, and numerous domestic and international honors.

Often hailed as one of the most intelligent and technically gifted midfielders of his generation, Kroos was known for his precision passing, control under pressure, and tactical discipline.

Fans flooded social media with praise for Kroos’ modest appearance, seeing it as a true reflection of his humility and enduring football legacy.

