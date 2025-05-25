Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Jr., might just have discovered a new talent as a side job

The teenager, nicknamed Cristianinho, was sighted displaying his barbering skills under the watch of a professional

He recently scored twice to help Portugal's U-15 national team win the Vlatko Markovic Tournament

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Fresh off lifting his first trophy with Portugal’s Under-15 team, Cristiano Jr, the son of Cristiano Ronaldo, has stirred attention with a pair of clippers in hand instead of a football.

A video currently circulating on social media, spotted by YEN.com.gh, shows the 14-year-old getting hands-on in a barbershop.

Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Jr, tried his hand at barbering. Photo credit: mos.barbers/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Cristiano Jr shows off barber skills

In the clip, he watches intently as a professional stylist, Mohammed Ali Yaqoub, masterfully shapes up a client.

With visible curiosity, the young Ronaldo takes mental notes before being handed a shot at trying it himself.

Ali Yaqoub, the man behind Mo’s Barbers, didn’t hesitate to let his special guest test his skills.

With clippers in hand, Cristiano Jr. handled the moment with calm precision.

His focus and confidence draw parallels to the way he glides across the field in Al-Nassr’s youth setup.

The session was brief, but it was enough to show that his coordination and attention to detail extend beyond football.

The barber himself isn’t a stranger to stardom either.

Since relocating from Sudan to the UK in 2016, Mohammed’s shop in Normanton has gained viral fame, as noted by the BBC.

With more than 5.6 million followers on TikTok, Mo’s Barbers has become a hotspot not just for trims but also for trendy content.

And now, with Ronaldo Jr. dropping by, it’s only added to the buzz.

Cristiano Jr wins first trophy with Portugal U15

Back on the pitch, Cristiano Jr. has been in red-hot form.

Just recently, he netted two goals in Portugal’s U-15 Cup final victory against Croatia, sealing the win in the Vlatko Markovic Tournament.

His performance didn’t just help his team lift the trophy; it went viral.

Clips of the 14-year-old's goals and celebrations swept across social media, sparking admiration and excited commentary from fans and pundits alike.

Cristiano Jr attracts interest from top European clubs

Tactically speaking, the youngster plays with a maturity beyond his years.

His movement off the ball, decision-making in tight spaces, and eye for goal mirror traits of his famous father—yet he’s steadily carving out a reputation of his own.

With at least 16 European clubs reportedly monitoring his development, the buzz surrounding him is real, as noted by Football Transfers.

While his last name carries weight, it’s his growing ability, on and now even off the field, that’s capturing attention.

Portugal's national team pays tribute to Cristiano Jr

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Portugal’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, boasting 1.9 million followers, paid tribute to the rising star with a heartfelt post after the game.

The post showcased a powerful image of Cristiano Ronaldo and his son, both donning the iconic No.7 jersey, captioned simply: “History needs makers.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh