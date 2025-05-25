Fatau Dauda wastes no time soaking up the vibe, spotted vibing excitedly near the iconic Manchester City bus

The former Ghana No.1 couldn’t hide his joy around the Premier League team's property ahead of the Ghana vs Nigeria Unity Cup clash

Despite missing out on AFCON 2025, the Black Stars of Otto Addo now eye a place in the 2026 World Cup

Ghana’s former first-choice goalkeeper and current Black Stars goalkeepers' trainer, Fatau Dauda, is buzzing with excitement as the national team touches down in England ahead of the 2025 Unity Cup.

In a spirited Instagram post, Dauda is seen enjoying the moment as he vibes around the bus of Premier League giants Manchester City, radiating optimism and high energy just days before a crucial clash against Nigeria.

Black Stars land in England for Unity Cup

The Black Stars arrived in England on Saturday, May 24, to begin preparations for the much-anticipated Unity Cup tournament.

Dauda's post, which quickly gained traction among Ghanaian football fans, is a testament to the excitement building within the camp.

Dressed in Ghana’s team colors, Dauda appeared relaxed but focused, embodying a positive spirit as the team gears up for the high-profile international friendly.

Ghana vs Nigeria Unity Cup battle

Ghana will face arch-rivals Nigeria on May 28, 2025, at the Gtech Community Stadium in London in what promises to be a fiercely contested fixture, per ghanafa.org.

Should the Black Stars overcome Nigeria, they will face the winner of the other semifinal clash between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago in the final.

The tournament offers a vital platform for the Black Stars to regain confidence and rebuild their international standing following their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Black Satrs aim for 2026 World Cup qualification

Despite the disappointment of missing out on AFCON, the Black Stars are on course for a return to the world stage.

Under the guidance of head coach Otto Addo, Ghana currently tops their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group with 15 points from six matches, per Wikipedia.

Fatau Dauda’s experience, both as a former national team stalwart and now a member of the coaching staff, continues to be an asset as his animated video around the City bus excites Ghanaian fans.

Watch the Fatau Dauda video below.

His visible joy in the Instagram post reflects a renewed sense of unity and purpose in the Ghana camp, something Addo and his team are eager to build upon.

Jordan Ayew sends strong message to Nigeria

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Jordan Ayew's confident remarks about the crucial Ghana vs Nigeria Unity Cup fixture in London.

The Leicester City attacker declared intent against the Super Eagles after hitting top form in the recent World Cup qualifiers, providing a hat-trick of assists in Ghana's 3-0 away win against Madagascar in Morocco.

The former Marseille striker is expected to play a leading for the Black Stars who appear to have rediscovered their mojo.

