Despite Mikel Arteta's latest positive comment on Thomas Partey's future, the Ghanaian could leave Arsenal

Champions League winner with Chelsea, Jorginho is also very likely to play his last game for Arsenal against Southampton

The Southampton vs Arsenal Premier League match is a dead-rubber, with Arsenal confirmed as EPL runners-up and the Saints relegated

As Arsenal travel to St Mary's Stadium for their final Premier League game of the 2024/25 season against Southampton on Sunday, May 25, the match may carry more emotional weight than the league table suggests.

While second place is virtually secure and the fixture is largely a dead-rubber, it could mark the end of the road for several players in red and white.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal during a training session at Sobha Realty Training Centre on May 24, 2025 in London Colney, England. Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

With the summer transfer window approaching, contract expiries looming, and some players seeking new challenges, Sunday may be a swansong for up to eight Arsenal stars.

YEN.com.gh examines the players potentially set for an Arsenal exit, per Football.london.

1. Kieran Tierney

The Scottish left-back, who joined from Celtic in 2019 for £25 million, quickly endeared himself to supporters with his tenacity, work ethic, and leadership on the pitch.

However, recurring injuries and the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko pushed him down the pecking order.

After spending time on loan and struggling for consistent minutes, Tierney could finally be set to depart permanently this summer. Sunday's game could serve as a chance for Mikel Arteta to give Tierney the emotional send-off he richly deserves.

2. Jorginho

Jorginho arrived from Chelsea in January 2023 and brought calmness, experience, and tactical intelligence to Arsenal’s midfield.

While never a guaranteed starter, the Italian international offered valuable depth and leadership, particularly during high-pressure fixtures.

Now, reports suggest he is close to a move to Brazil, likely marking the end of his brief but impactful Arsenal stint, with the player recently opening up about his future on Football.london.

3. Neto

Neto’s Arsenal journey never truly took off. Having joined with promise, the Brazilian failed to break into the starting lineup or leave a significant mark on the team.

His likely departure will not be headline news, but it still represents another chapter closed as Arsenal refine their squad for the future.

4. Raheem Sterling

One of the more surprising names on this list, Raheem Sterling’s time at Arsenal is drawing to a close.

Having joined in a bid to provide additional firepower and experience on the wings, the former Manchester City and Chelsea star has struggled to consistently influence games.

Sterling is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, and Sunday's game may be his last opportunity to acknowledge Arsenal fans and reflect on a brief, albeit notable, chapter of his career.

5. Thomas Partey:

The Ghanaian midfielder’s contract expires this summer, and although speculation about his departure has circulated, Mikel Arteta made it clear this week that he hopes to retain the 31-year-old.

“In regards to Thomas, consistency-wise, it’s been his best season. I think the way he's played, performed, his availability has been exceptional and he's a really important player for us. Yeah [I want him to stay].”

Despite Arteta’s public endorsement, much will depend on Partey’s contract negotiations in the coming weeks. Sunday could be his final appearance—or merely the closing of another strong season.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal during Arsenal 1 Newcastle United 0 EPL game at Emirates Stadium on May 18, 2025. Image credit: Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

6. Jakub Kiwior

Jakub Kiwior, while versatile and competent, has struggled to cement a regular role in Arsenal’s starting XI. Signed in January 2023, the Polish defender has largely played second fiddle in the center-back and left-back roles.

Linked with a move away for more consistent playing time, Kiwior could be quietly ushered out as Arsenal look to streamline their squad.

7. Oleksandr Zinchenko

Zinchenko’s role at Arsenal has diminished in the latter half of this season, with tactical tweaks and injury issues hindering his impact.

A technically gifted and intelligent player, Zinchenko was integral to Arsenal’s title challenge last season but has seen his form dip.

Transfer rumors have intensified in recent weeks, and the Ukrainian’s future at the Emirates may hang in the balance. If he does leave, his leadership and tactical versatility will be difficult to replace.

8. Leandro Trossard

Perhaps the most surprising name on the list, Leandro Trossard has been a dependable squad player since arriving from Brighton, chipping in with crucial goals and creative moments.

However, whispers of discontent and potential interest from clubs in France and Belgium suggest he might be exploring his options.

Partey's Champions League display against Real Madrid

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Thomas Partey's majestic performance in Arsenal's 3-0 Champions League triumph against Real Madrid on May 8.

The Ghanaian midfielder played a dominant role to help the Gunners outclass Carlo Ancelotti's reigning European champions at the Emirates Stadium during the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Source: YEN.com.gh