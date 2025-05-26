Spanish outlet Sport reported Barcelona won't make Aziz’s loan permanent, citing underwhelming performances

Aziz responded with a TikTok video set to Bob Marley’s “Don’t Worry About a Thing,” displaying calm resilience

The teenage sensation shone for Dreams FC in the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup, finishing as joint-top scorer

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian teenage football prodigy Abdul Aziz Issah has subtly responded to reports that Spanish giants FC Barcelona will not be making his loan move permanent.

The 19-year-old playmaker, known for his flair, creativity, and goal-scoring instincts, took to social media with a symbolic gesture that has touched many fans back home.

Abdul Aziz Issah of Barcelona Atletic. Image credit: FCBarcelona, ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

Aziz Issah from Dreams FC to Barcelona

Issah first came into the limelight during the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup while playing for Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

At just 19, he lit up the continental competition, finishing as a joint-top scorer with four goals with one of those strikes nominated for CAF Goal of the Year award, per ghanafa.org.

His performances were instrumental in Dreams FC’s fairytale run to the semi-finals, a historic achievement for the relatively young club.

That remarkable campaign did not go unnoticed. In September 2024, Aziz signed for Barcelona Atletic, the reserve side of the La Liga club, on a season-long loan.

The move was seen as a massive step forward for the teenager, who was tipped by many in Ghana as a future Black Stars mainstay.

Barcelona to offload Aziz Issah

However, just eight months into his Spanish journey, reports emerged that Barcelona had decided not to trigger the option to make his deal permanent.

According to Sport, a reputable Catalan sports daily, the coaching staff and technical team at the club were not sufficiently impressed by the midfielder’s development.

Abdul Aziz Issah during his first Barcelona training in September 2024. Image credit: FCBarcelona

Source: Twitter

The news quickly went viral in Ghana, with many football fans expressing disappointment and confusion over the decision.

Critics argued that Aziz was not given enough time to adjust to the European game, especially considering his young age and the jump in competitive intensity from the Ghanaian league to Spain.

Aziz Issah indirectly responds to reported Barcelona snub

In the wake of the media storm, Abdul Aziz Issah took to TikTok to post an emotional yet composed video.

The video featured an image of himself with Bob Marley’s iconic lyric, “Don’t worry about a thing,” playing in the background.

The message, though indirect, was loud and clear: Aziz is staying calm, resilient, and hopeful despite the apparent setback.

The video has since gone viral, garnering thousands of likes, shares, and supportive comments from Ghanaian fans.

It showcased not only Aziz’s maturity but also his emotional intelligence and ability to manage expectations under pressure.

Watch the video below.

Dreams expected to react to Barcelona's decision on Aziz Issah

Back in Ghana, the video has become a rallying point for support while Dreams FC are expected to issue an official statement regarding the future of their key asset.

Football analysts have emphasized that many African stars have faced early rejections in Europe before rising to stardom.

Icons like Didier Drogba, Yaya Touré, and even Ghana’s own Michael Essien had slow starts in Europe before blossoming into world-class talents.

Barcelona's reported major decision on Aziz Issah

YEN.com.gh earlier reported FC Barcelona's alleged decision to let go Ghanaian teenage sensation Abdul Aziz Issah following the end of his 8-month loan deal.

The Spanish giants ended the current season successfully, clinching the La Liga and Copa del Rey as well as the Spanish Super Cup, with Raphinha hailing Pedri as the team's most key player.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh