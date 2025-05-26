Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has finally dropped his squad list for the 2025 Unity Cup competition in London

Key players Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo and others all missed out on the 23-man shortlist

Ghana will face rivals Nigeria on Wednesday, May 28, as both sides wrestle not just for bragging rights but a spot in the final

As anticipation builds for the upcoming 2025 Unity Cup in London, Ghana head coach Otto Addo has finally released his 23-man squad — and it’s not short of surprises.

In what many would consider a bold selection, several high-profile names have been left out of the roster, including Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus.

Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and Antoine Semenyo missed out on the recent Black Stars squad. Photo credit: @manuelphotos_1/X and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Their absence, along with a few other key omissions, has turned heads and sparked discussions among fans.

Unity Cup: Partey, Kudus, and four top stars missing from Otto Addo’s squad

Partey, coming off arguably his most consistent season with Arsenal, was expected to feature prominently but missed out on the list.

Also absent is Mohammed Kudus, the versatile West Ham attacker who dazzles with his dribbling, flair, and creativity.

Many tipped him to lead Ghana’s charge in the Unity Cup, but he’ll be watching from afar instead.

Antoine Semenyo, fresh off an outstanding season at Bournemouth, where he netted 11 times and added six assists, is another notable absentee.

Iñaki Williams, who just earned the captain’s armband at Athletic Club after 12 years of loyal service, is also unavailable.

So is Alexander Djiku, a trusted figure in Ghana’s defensive line under Otto Addo, as well as speedster Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Four home-based stars named in Black Stars squad

With five regulars missing, the squad has a refreshed look.

Four home-based talents have been handed an opportunity to shine: Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak), Razak Simpson (Nations FC), Kamaradini Mamudu (Medeama SC), and Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko), as noted by Ghanafa.org.

Their inclusion signals a willingness to blend local promise with international experience.

The team will assemble in London to prepare for a competitive four-nation showdown, where they will face Nigeria, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago.

When and where is Ghana’s first match?

Ghana opens its Unity Cup campaign against familiar rivals Nigeria at the GTech Community Stadium in West London on Wednesday, May 28, per Ghanasoccernet.

A win would send the Black Stars to the final, scheduled for Saturday, May 31, 2025.

As the tournament approaches, fans will be eager to see how this refreshed group performs without some of its biggest stars.

It's a test of depth, adaptability, and the readiness of the next generation.

