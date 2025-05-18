Cristiano Ronaldo Jr scored twice in the Vlatko Markovic tournament final, showcasing exceptional skill and composure

Portugal’s official X account posted a powerful tribute with father and son in No.7 jerseys, with an iconic caption

With Ronaldo Jr’s brace leading the charge, Portugal U15 claimed the 2025 Vlatko Markovic tournament title

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr made headlines around the world after scoring twice to lead Portugal’s U15 team to a dramatic 3-2 victory over hosts Croatia in the final of the 2025 Vlatko Markovic tournament.

The 14-year-old forward, wearing the iconic No. 7 shirt once donned by his legendary father, Cristiano Ronaldo, delivered a match-winning performance on Sunday, May 18, in a game that felt like a passing of the torch.

Portugal senior national team salutes Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. after his debut national team goals for Portugal U15 on May 18, 2025. Image credit: @FCB_ACEE

Ronaldo J. already making history

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a moment of brilliance that echoed the flair and instinct of his father, per TalkSPORT.

Cutting inside from the right, he unleashed a left-footed strike that rocketed off the underside of the crossbar before finding the back of the net before celebrating his historic goal with his father's trademark ''Siuuu'' celebration.

The goal not only gave Portugal an early lead but also set the tone for a high-octane final.

Croatia responded with determination, drawing level before halftime. But it was Ronaldo Jr who would tilt the game in Portugal’s favour once again.

In the 59th minute, the young forward, unmarked at the far post, made it 2-1 for Portugal with a clever header.

The goal was a product of clever positioning and composure under pressure, hallmarks of a player well beyond his years.

Like father, like son, Portugal salutes Ronaldo Jr's debut masterclass on May 18, 2025. Image credit: MadridZone

Portugal national team hails Ronaldo Jr.

Portugal's national team’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, with 1.9 million followers, honoured the young talent in a poignant post following the match.

The image featured Cristiano Ronaldo and his son, both clad in the No.7 Portugal shirt, accompanied by the caption: “History needs makers.”

The visual tribute and its message resonated deeply with fans, symbolising both legacy and future.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, has spent over two decades etching his name into football folklore.

Now, his son seems poised to continue the narrative in his own right.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. be a successful player?

Whether or not Ronaldo Jr. can match his father's hugely successfful football career remains to be seen in the future.

Ronaldo Jr's performance earned him Player of the Match honours and has sparked widespread excitement about the future of Portuguese football.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. debut Portugal goal

