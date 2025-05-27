A vehicle ploughed into thousands of Liverpool FC fans celebrating their Premier League victory on Water Street, injuring dozens

Emergency services confirmed that 47 individuals were hurt, with at least four taken away on stretchers and many others treated on-site

Arne Slot led Liverpool to the 2024/25 Premier League title in his maiden season at Anfield after replacing Jurgen Klopp

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A day meant for jubilant celebrations turned into a scene of chaos and horror after a car drove into a dense crowd of Liverpool FC supporters during the team's Premier League victory parade.

The incident occurred on Water Street, in the heart of Liverpool’s city centre, where thousands had gathered to celebrate the club’s successful season.

Liverpool trophy parade on May 26, 2025. Image credit: @topskillsportuk

Source: Twitter

Car runs into Liverpool supporters during trophy parade

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle, described as a dark-coloured sedan, entered the pedestrian-only area and began behaving erratically.

Panic grew among supporters as the driver began honking while inching forward through the crowd.

Moments later, the car accelerated sharply, veering left and then right, striking dozens of people before finally coming to a halt.

The force of the impact sent several victims flying over the bonnet, while others were knocked to the ground.

One eyewitness described the sickening thud of bodies hitting the pavement and the haunting screams of onlookers, per Mail Sport.

47 reported injured, including a baby

Emergency services arrived on the scene within minutes. At least 47 people were reportedly injured, including men, women, and even a baby who was allegedly caught in the chaos.

Four individuals were seen being carried away on stretchers, while many others were treated on the spot for cuts, bruises, and suspected fractures.

A man, appearing dazed and bloodied, was photographed leaning heavily on a police officer as paramedics worked urgently nearby.

Debris and personal belongings were strewn across the road as emergency workers secured the scene.

Driver detained amid investigation

Merseyside Police quickly detained the driver, identified as a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area.

According to a witness, as seen on Daily Mail, the suspect had just left a nearby bar shortly before the incident unfolded.

Although the motive remains unclear, police confirmed that Counter Terrorism Policing North West is supporting the investigation as a precautionary measure.

Dramatic video footage taken shortly before the crash shows the car surrounded by concerned fans, some of whom attempted to stop it by kicking its tires and banging on the windows.

Arne Slot guides Liverpool to Premier League success

The Dutch manager, Arne Slot, took over the Liverpool job after German trainer Jurgen Klopp left the club at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The former Feyenoord manager has hit the ground running, delivering the coveted Premier League for the Reds in just his maiden season in English football.

Arne Slot with the 2024/25 Premier League trophy on May 25, 2025 at Anfield. Image credit: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool, however, disappointed in the Champions League after being eliminated in the Round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain, with Mikel Arteta backing the French side to win the 2025 Champions League final.

Car accident at Espagnol vs Barcelona match

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the tragic incident that overshadowed the La Liga match between Espagnol and FC Barcelona on May 15.

The Catalan side won 2-0 to clinch the 2024/25 La Liga but a car accident outside the Stage Front Stadium rocked the match, with several people reported injured.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh