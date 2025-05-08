Mikel Arteta offered his opinion about the 2025 UEFA Champions League final after Arsenal were eliminated from the UCL semis by PSG

The Premier League outfit suffered consecutive losses to the Ligue 1 champions who proved too powerful for the Gunners

The 2025 UCL final is scheduled to take place on May 31 at the historic Allianz Arena, home venue of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich

Arsenal’s Champions League journey came to a heartbreaking end on Wednesday night as they fell 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final second leg, sealing a 3-1 aggregate defeat.

Despite the disappointment, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta showed grace and sportsmanship, disclosing the team he thinks will go all the way to lift the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League trophy.

PSG eliminate Arsenal in UCL semis

Arsenal had high hopes of reaching their first Champions League final since 2006, but PSG proved too strong over two legs.

After narrowly losing 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on April 29, the Gunners were unable to overturn the deficit in Paris.

Fabian Ruiz and Hakimi Achraf were on target for the French champions, while Arsenal managed a late consolation through Bukayo Saka.

It was a tough pill to swallow for Arteta’s squad, who have impressed throughout the competition but ultimately came up short against a more experienced European giant.

It was hoped that Thomas Partey's return from suspension would offer a midfield boost for the Premier League side, however, that was not the case as the home side dominated the Gunners again.

Who will win the 2025 UEFA Champions League final?

After the match, Arteta surprised many by offering his full support to PSG ahead of the Inter Milan vs PSG 2025 UEFA CL final in Munich on May 31.

Speaking to French broadcaster Canal+ as reported by Le Parisien, the Arsenal boss said:

“I hope Paris will go all the way. With what I've experienced here, I sincerely hope they'll finally get there, I say it from the bottom of my heart. In the final, I'll be pushing behind them.” Arteta said.

Arteta’s words reflected genuine fair play and respect toward a club that holds a special place in his heart.

The Spaniard played for PSG between 2001 and 2002 under coach Luis Fernandez, sharing the dressing room with stars such as Ronaldinho.

His time in Paris left a lasting impression, and it was clear his admiration for the club remains intact.

Can PSG win the 2024/25 UEFA CL final?

PSG have been chasing Champions League glory for over a decade, investing heavily in star players like Mbappé, Neymar, and Lionel Messi in recent years.

Despite their domestic dominance, Europe’s biggest prize has continued to elude them, with their closest attempt coming in 2020 when they finished as runners-up to Bayern Munich.

By eliminating Arsenal in back-to-back semi-final matches, they have shown resilience and determination. Arteta’s endorsement only adds to the narrative that this may finally be their year.

Arsenal Champions League prize money

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the UEFA Champions League prize money Arsenal are set to receive from UEFA following their semi-final elimination against Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite their heartbreak in Paris, Thomas Partey's Premier League side would pocket £12.7 million for their progress in this season's competition.

