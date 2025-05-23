Award-winning Ghanaian actor Akwasi Boadi, popularly called Akrobeto, has been involved in a car accident

United Television has shared a video of the talented actor Akrobeto unharmed after the car accident in a trending video

Some social media users have wished the host of Real News a speedy recovery, while others thanked God for his life

Renowned Ghanaian actor and television personality Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, was involved in a car accident on Friday, May 23, while en route to Kumasi for a scheduled appearance.

The incident took place near Konongo, a bustling township along the Accra-Kumasi highway, a roadway notorious for both heavy vehicular traffic and a history of frequent accidents.

Ghanaian actor Akrobeto survives a car accident. Photo credit: @akrobeto.

According to eyewitness accounts and initial reports, the comedian’s vehicle collided with a heavy-duty truck under circumstances that remain under investigation.

The collision occurred around mid-afternoon, a particularly busy time on this route, which sees a constant stream of both commercial and private vehicles.

At the time of the accident, actor Akrobeto was reportedly alone in his car. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene within minutes, and despite the significant damage sustained by both vehicles, especially the heavily dented front section of Akrobeto’s car, it's been confirmed that he escaped without any life-threatening injuries. He was assessed for potential minor injuries but chose to decline further medical treatment.

Akrobeto survives a car accident

Images and videos from the scene, which have rapidly circulated across social media platforms, depict a visibly damaged vehicle, highlighting the force of the impact. Fortunately, no other casualties have been reported concerning the crash.

As investigations continued, the police have yet to release an official statement regarding the precise cause of the accident or whether any other drivers involved will be held for questioning.

Factors such as poor road conditions, potential mechanical failure, or human error are currently being considered as possible contributors to the incident.

Television presenter Akrobeto, a veteran of Ghana’s entertainment industry with decades of experience in film, theatre, and television, has become a beloved household name across the country and among the Ghanaian diaspora. He is celebrated for his unique brand of humour, humility, and his unmistakable delivery style, particularly as the host of the satirical news show Real News on UTV. His devoted fanbase has expressed immense relief at his survival and has sent well-wishes for his speedy recovery.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

joanananayaaanokye

"Eeeiii glory be to God oo. Wofa, we thank God for your life 🙏🏼."

Abele_party stated:

"Thank God for his life. My heart skipped a beat."

kikiesclassicfoods_event

"Thank You Jesus🙌 That was a saved from God."

life_of_o9stopper

"Thank God🙌🙌🙌."

fregir_gh stated:

"Hallelujah 👏👏👏👏. Thank you God for saving our legend 🙏🏼."

