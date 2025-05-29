Besiktas have held a positive meeting with Thomas Partey’s camp as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes the Arsenal midfielder for a summer move

Partey is out of contract at the end of June, and while Arsenal hope to extend his stay, clubs including Atletico Madrid are monitoring him

Solskjaer is preparing for a busy transfer window, aiming to strengthen his squad after guiding Besiktas to Europa League qualification

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Besiktas have reportedly held a positive meeting with Thomas Partey’s representatives over a potential summer move.

The Turkish club is keen to strengthen its midfield ahead of next season.

Solskjaer is targeting key signings as he prepares for his first full transfer window in charge.

Besiktas keen to bolster midfield

Solskjaer took charge of Besiktas in January when the club was struggling both on and off the pitch.

Since his arrival, the team has experienced a revival, climbing to fourth place in the Turkish Super Lig and securing qualification for next season’s UEFA Europa League with two games to spare.

With stability restored, the Norwegian tactician is planning further progress next season and is targeting key signings to elevate the squad.

Strengthening the midfield has emerged as a key focus area, and Solskjaer is looking to bring in at least one experienced addition.

Solskjaer identifies Partey as key target

Partey is high on Solskjaer’s wish list. The Ghanaian international has had a strong season at Arsenal, arguably his most consistent campaign for the Gunners, and is attracting interest from several European clubs, including his former side Atletico Madrid, Italian giants Juventus, and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Partey’s contract at Arsenal expires at the end of June, and while he is believed to be open to extending his stay at the Emirates, no agreement has been reached yet.

Turkish outlet Fanatik reports that Besiktas have already initiated contact with the player’s camp and held constructive discussions about a potential summer switch.

Arsenal still hopeful of keeping Partey

Despite interest from other clubs, Arsenal are expected to make a final push to retain Partey’s services after the season concludes.

Mikel Arteta has praised the 31-year-old’s performances and indicated his desire to keep the midfielder at the club.

“Regarding Thomas, this has been his most consistent season,” Arteta said via Metro Sports.

“His performances and availability have been excellent. He’s a very important player for us.”

When asked directly whether he wants Partey to stay, Arteta responded: “Yes.”

Other Arsenal departures expected

Partey is not the only Arsenal player nearing the end of his contract. Midfielder Jorginho and full-back Kieran Tierney are also expected to depart.

Jorginho is reportedly set to join Brazilian side Flamengo on a free transfer, while Tierney, whose time at Arsenal has been hampered by injuries, is likely to return to former club Celtic.

“There are question marks over a few players,” Arteta added.

“We’ll assess everything after the final match of the season and finalise what needs to be done.”

Arsenal’s recently appointed sporting director, Andrea Berta—formerly of Atletico Madrid—will oversee the club’s summer transfer dealings as preparations begin for the 2025/26 campaign.

