Abdul Aziz Issah debuted a fresh hairstyle after receiving his maiden call-up to the senior men's national team, the Black Stars

The left-footed magician ditched his innocent 'ponk' haircut for a bold new look as he linked up with the Black Stars in London

He has been linked with a move to Asante Kotoko after his uneventful loan deal with FC Barcelona

There’s always a special kind of buzz when a youngster joins the national team for the first time, and Abdul Aziz Issah is soaking in every bit of it.

The 19-year-old reported to Ghana’s Black Stars training base in London ahead of their Unity Cup showdown against Nigeria, and he didn’t come quietly.

Abdul Aziz Issah decked out in Ghana's jersey during the 2023 African Games in Accra. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X.

Source: Twitter

He arrived not only with fresh legs but also sporting a striking new hairstyle that quickly became a topic of discussion.

Abdul Aziz Issah included in Otto Addo's Black Stars squad for Unity Cup

Aziz, one of the surprise names in Otto Addo’s 23-man squad, is still finding his feet at club level.

After securing a loan move to FC Barcelona at the start of the 2024/25 season, he was placed in the club’s reserve outfit, Barcelona Athletic.

Abdul Aziz Issah spent the 2024/25 season on loan at FC Barcelona's reserve side, Barcelona Athletic. Photo credit: @FCBarcelona.

Source: Twitter

But opportunities have been scarce. So far, he has only managed 26 minutes of action across two appearances, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Still, Otto Addo and his technical team clearly see something others might have overlooked.

The Unity Cup, while competitive, is also a timely platform to assess emerging talent. For players like Aziz, this is the perfect window to break through the ranks and stake a claim.

Abdul Aziz Issah turns heads at Black Stars Camp with bold new look

The young midfielder linked up with the team in West London on Monday night, and by Tuesday morning, he was already out on the pitch at the Hanwell Town training ground, fully involved in drills and tactical routines. His energy was evident, but so was his appearance.

Fans who last saw him at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt earlier this month would have spotted a notable change.

Gone was his signature 'ponk'. In its place: a clean set of neat, braided locks.

A subtle change, yet one that gave him a fresh edge without dimming the youthful charm that has made him a fan favourite in youth competitions.

With the semi-final clash against Nigeria looming at the GTech Community Stadium, Aziz will be hoping his new look brings a bit of luck.

More importantly, he’ll be eager to make his mark on the pitch, where performances matter more than aesthetics.

Unity Cup: Ghana to face Jamaica if they beat Nigeria

Victory over Nigeria would send the Black Stars into the final against Jamaica, who earlier edged Trinidad and Tobago in a tense encounter.

Despite letting a two-goal lead slip, a late spot-kick from Richard King sealed the win for the Reggae Boyz, as noted by The Voice.

Now, all eyes turn to Ghana and Nigeria, a clash steeped in rivalry, pride, and opportunity.

And for Abdul Aziz Issah, it could be the start of something much bigger than a change in hairstyle.

Abdul Aziz Issah to join Asante Kotoko?

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh highlighted growing speculation that Abdul Aziz Issah could be on his way to Asante Kotoko this summer following an underwhelming stint in Spain.

Widespread reports suggest that FC Barcelona are unlikely to activate the buy option in his loan agreement, casting uncertainty over his next move.

