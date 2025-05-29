Don Little berated the Black Stars following their defeat to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the Jollof Derby on Wednesday night

The diminutive comic actor singled out captain Jordan Ayew for blame, claiming the coach should have hooked him off earlier

The Black Stars will face Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place game, while Nigeria face Jamaica in the final of the Unity Cup

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana’s painful loss to Nigeria in the Unity Cup semi-final didn’t just sting on the pitch; it struck a nerve among passionate fans, too, and actor Don Little was one of the most vocal.

The Kumawood star, known for his lively personality, didn’t hold back after witnessing the Black Stars fall 2-1 to their West African rivals at the GTech Community Stadium on Wednesday night.

For Don Little, the match wasn’t just a loss; it was a disappointment that cut deep.

Don Little slammed Jordan Ayew after Ghana lost to Nigeria in the Jollof Derby. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X and Richard Pelham/Getty Images.

Source: Twitter

Unity Cup: How Nigeria silenced Ghana in Jollof Derby

Nigeria capitalised on early chaos in Ghana’s backline to take control of the match.

Cyril Dessers tapped in the opener after a defensive slip, and just minutes later, Razak Simpson’s mistimed header ended up in his own net, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

Brandon Thomas-Asante pulled one back after the interval, but the damage was already done. That goal offered a brief glimmer of hope, but it didn’t change the inevitable.

Ghana not only bowed out of the tournament before the final against Jamaica but also surrendered bragging rights in what fans call the “Jollof Derby”.

Don Little slams Black Stars, singles out Jordan Ayew for criticism

Don Little, a die-hard supporter of the Black Stars, took to social media to vent his frustration, and he had a clear target: team captain Jordan Ayew.

In a fiery video, the pint-sized actor criticised Ayew’s approach on the ball.

“He’s just running around with no end product,” he fumed. According to Don Little, the forward’s reluctance to release the ball early hurt the team’s rhythm.

He didn’t stop there. Suggesting Ayew's presence influences coaching decisions, Don Little claimed, “Otto Addo is afraid of Jordan," he said in Twi as translated in English.

That sparked a flood of reactions online, with fans divided over the comic actor’s blunt assessment.

Fans react to Don Little's fiery criticism of the Black Stars

@KaMa_Sly teased:

"Ayew should buy him a feeding bottle 🤣🤣🤣 he'll be fine."

@ItalianBorga97 offered an interesting take:

"One thing people don’t know about Don Little is he’s a talented footballer. I know him paaa."

@FLEXY024 couldn’t resist a jab:

"Short people and anger issues, hmmm."

@Killakuttt simply observed:

"Ghanaians dey talk oo."

@ModyMustShine dropped a light-hearted warning:

"Hands go touch am 😄😄😂"

Though his words were emotional, Don Little’s criticism was rooted in genuine passion.

Those close to him know his love for the sport runs deep.

In fact, during Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Chad in March, he shared a wholesome moment with Ayew, highlighting a softer side to their dynamic.

Per Flashscore, Saturday’s third-place play-off against Trinidad and Tobago offers a chance for redemption for the Black Stars and perhaps an opportunity to get Don Little smiling again.

Otto Addo reveals why Ghana lost to Nigeria

In a related story, YEN.com.gh highlighted Otto Addo’s post-match remarks following Ghana’s loss to Nigeria in the Jollof Derby.

The Black Stars coach acknowledged his team improved after the break but ultimately fell short against a well-drilled and seasoned Nigerian outfit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh