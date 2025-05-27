Iñaki Williams etched his name in La Liga history following his latest milestone in the Spanish top flight

The 30-year-old was adjudged the best African player in La Liga for the second year running

He has also been appointed as the new club captain for Athletic Bilbao following the retirement of Óscar de Marcos

Ghanaian international Iñaki Williams continues to carve out a legacy in Spanish football. The Black Stars forward became the first player to win La Liga’s African Most Valuable Player award in consecutive seasons.

The Athletic Club star topped this year’s poll with 32% of the vote, edging past Villarreal’s Senegalese midfielder Pape Gueye, who secured 12%, and Cameroon’s Flavien Enzo Boyomo of CA Osasuna, who finished third with 10%.

The voting process included input from fans and journalists across Africa, underlining Williams’ widespread impact both on and off the pitch.

La Liga African MVP: Inaki Williams, a deserved winner

The 2024/25 season proved to be another impressive chapter in the Ghana international's journey.

According to Transfermarkt, Williams registered 14 goal contributions in a campaign where Bilbao clinched a long-awaited return to the UEFA Champions League.

His influence in the final third, especially in wide areas where he thrives on driving at defenders and delivering cutbacks or finishes, played a vital role in the club’s top-four finish.

Inaki Williams reacts to his historic La Liga African MVP triumph

Reacting to the recognition, the 30-year-old forward expressed pride in flying the flag for the continent:

“LaLiga has always had African players or players with African heritage, and it’s a real honour to be able to represent our roots in this way, to make us seen in a league that’s so special and has always had such a huge following,” he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“It’s a beautiful thing for young people across Africa, a continent where football has always been a big part of life, to be able to see their role models succeed.

"An award like this always means you're doing things right. I'm so happy and proud that I’ve won it two years in a row, hopefully, I can make it three!”

Iñaki Williams named new captain of Athletic Club

Off the field, Williams is set to take on even greater responsibility.

Following the retirement of long-time servant Óscar de Marcos, he has been named the new club captain for the Rojiblancos, per Africa Soccer.

It’s a fitting honour for a player who has worn the Athletic shirt with distinction since breaking into the senior team during the 2014/15 season.

Now a veteran at San Mamés, Williams has amassed 470 appearances and netted 109 goals for the Basque club.

More than just numbers, his presence embodies the club's values: commitment, loyalty, and resilience.

