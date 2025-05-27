Ghanaian wonderkid Abdul Aziz Issah has been tipped to join Kumasi-based giants Asante Kotoko in the summer

Aziz spent a season on loan with Barcelona, but reports indicate the Spanish club won't trigger the purchase option

The left-footed magician is currently in the Black Stars squad, preparing for the 2025 Unity Cup in London

Asante Kotoko are actively plotting a move for teenage sensation Abdul Aziz Issah, with hopes of bolstering their creative options ahead of the new campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors have set their sights on the left-footed playmaker, who has quickly become one of the most talked-about young talents in Ghanaian football.

Abdul Aziz Issah has been linked with a move to Asante Kotoko.

From Barcelona to Kotoko? Porcupine Warriors set eyes on Abdul Aziz Issah

Issah's profile skyrocketed during the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup campaign, where he played a vital role in Dreams FC’s remarkable run to the semifinals.

His performances caught the eye of European scouts, eventually earning him a loan deal with Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

He joined Barcelona’s feeder side, Barca Athletic, on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

It was a dream move, one that signalled just how far the 19-year-old had come in such a short time.

However, game time in Spain was hard to come by. In total, Issah has featured for just 26 minutes across two appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Now, reports suggest Barcelona are unlikely to exercise their option to make the deal permanent.

And with his return to Dreams FC imminent, Kotoko have moved swiftly, opening talks to bring the attacking midfielder to Kumasi.

According to local sources, including a report from Ghanasoccernet, discussions are already underway between the two Ghana Premier League sides.

Kotoko see Issah as a game-changer—a player who can unlock defences, dictate the tempo, and provide that extra spark in the final third.

An influential figure in this potential deal is Karim Zito. The experienced coach was pivotal in nurturing Issah during his formative years at Dreams FC.

His belief in the youngster’s abilities could tip the scales in Kotoko’s favour.

Abdul Aziz Issah in action for Barcelona Athletic.

Abdul Aziz gets national team recognition despite club woes

Away from transfer talks, Issah is currently in camp with the Black Stars ahead of the 2025 Unity Cup, which kicks off on Wednesday, May 27.

His inclusion in the senior national team is a testament to his rapid rise, despite limited minutes in Spain.

Before receiving the senior call-up, the midfielder had featured for Ghana’s U-20 team under coach Desmond Ofei.

Although the Black Satellites missed out on qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, Issah made his presence felt, scoring once during their quarter-final exit at the U20 AFCON.

For now, his focus remains on national duty. But once the tournament concludes, a new chapter could begin—this time in the red of Asante Kotoko.

Abdul Aziz Issah reacts to Barcelona snub

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Abdul Aziz Issah appeared to respond calmly to claims that FC Barcelona won’t be activating his loan-to-buy clause.

The young midfielder took to TikTok, posting a video soundtracked by Bob Marley’s “Don’t Worry About a Thing,” signalling composed defiance amidst the speculation.

