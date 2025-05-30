Dutch-Ghanaian wing-back Jeremie Frimpong received a hearty reception from his family after signing for Liverpool

His mother, Bernice Frimpong, who was elated about the much-talked-about transfer, congratulated him with a Twi phrase

The Amsterdam-born player joined the reigning Premier League champions on a five-year deal from Bayer Leverkusen

Jeremie Frimpong completed a long-anticipated switch to Liverpool, signing a five-year contract with the newly crowned Premier League champions.

Liverpool wasted no time securing the 24-year-old’s services, activating a $40 million release clause in his Bayer Leverkusen contract.

His arrival on Merseyside came just hours after Trent Alexander-Arnold officially sealed a move to Real Madrid.

Naturally, talk of Frimpong filling the void left by the England international began swirling immediately.

While comparisons are inevitable, the former Leverkusen man brings his own brand of dynamism.

Jeremie Frimpong's performance and stats before Liverpool move

Statistically, Frimpong’s attacking output stands out among Europe’s elite full-backs.

According to Transfermarkt, he tallied 30 goals and 44 assists in 190 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

His 2023-24 campaign was particularly outstanding, contributing 14 goals and 12 assists as Leverkusen celebrated a historic double.

His ability to surge forward, overlap, and deliver incisive final balls made him a key figure in Xabi Alonso’s setup.

Jeremie Frimpong reacts to his move to Liverpool

After sealing the move, Frimpong didn’t hold back his joy:

“It went quite easy. Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer. For me, it was like: ‘Whatever you guys do, just get this done,’ [speaking to] my agents: ‘Just get this done," he said, as quoted by Goal.

He added, “Liverpool fans, I’m going to give my all, my energy, my work-rate, and hopefully we can win together, we celebrate together, get everything together.”

Frimpong's family excited after his Liverpool transfer

A heartwarming video shared by Liverpool's X handle captured Frimpong’s first moments in the iconic red jersey as he approached his family.

His mother, Bernice Frimpong, beaming with pride, high-fived him and turned to his father, Jeffrey, with a grin: "He’s signed for your club."

His brother, also a die-hard Liverpool fan, couldn't hide his pride. The family’s celebration wasn’t just emotional—it was distinctly Ghanaian.

How Jeremie Frimpong's mum reacted

In the background, someone, likely his mom, cheered with the phrase “Ɛfata wo”, meaning “it suits you”, in Twi, Ghana’s widely spoken dialect.

The words summed up how natural Frimpong looked in Liverpool’s colours.

Frimpong speaks fluent Twi

Language, for Frimpong, has always been a bridge to his roots. Though born and raised in the Netherlands, his home life was steeped in Ghanaian culture.

“It was English that was spoken in the house when I was growing up—that and the Ghanaian language called Twi,” he once shared, as quoted by the BBC.

“My mum would normally speak that to me, but my brothers and sisters all speak English. I'm still working on my Dutch.”

Meet Jeremie Frimpong's Ghanaian girlfriend

YEN.com.gh also noted that Jeremie Frimpong will not be making the move to Merseyside alone; his stunning partner, Tamira, 25, will be by his side.

Known for her striking looks and vibrant online presence, Tamira has become a familiar face both on social media and in the stands.

The couple, together for over a year, frequently give fans a peek into their love life through their shared posts.

