Jeremie Frimpong is close to completing a £29.5m move from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool, likely replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold

His glamorous girlfriend Tamira, rumoured to be of Ghanaian descent, has stood by him through his Bundesliga title triumph and international career

The lovers, known for their private yet affectionate relationship, could soon be making headlines on Merseyside as Frimpong begins a new chapter at Anfield

Liverpool have reportedly entered advanced talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s standout full-back Jeremie Frimpong in a potential £29.5 million transfer.

The Dutch international is poised to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is widely expected to leave Anfield for Real Madrid this summer.

Jeremie Frimpong is currently in a relationship with a Ghanaian-British influencer known as Tamira Blankson. Photos: Pau Barrena (Gettyy) /tamirablankson (Instagram).

Frimpong, 24, is coming off an impressive season with Bayer Leverkusen and appears ready to inject his dynamic energy into the Premier League.

The right wing-back netted five goals and provided five assists for Leverkusen during the 2024/25 season.

Meet Tamira Blankson, Frimpong's girlfriend

Joining Frimpong on his Merseyside adventure is his beautiful partner, Tamira, 25, who has captured attention not just for her beauty, but also for her presence both online and in the stands.

The pair have been together for over a year and often share glimpses of their romance on social media.

On Valentine’s Day, Frimpong surprised her with a candlelit dinner complete with roses, balloons, and handwritten notes that read “I love you,” leaving Tamira overwhelmed.

“My jaw was on the floor,” she captioned a video of the setup.

Tamira stood proudly beside Frimpong as he lifted the Bundesliga trophy, later writing:

“Proud of you bae.”

She has also been spotted cheering him on during international matches, wearing his Holland jersey from the stands.

Rumoured to be of Ghanaian descent like Frimpong, Tamira has built her own following of 35,000 on TikTok, thanks to her makeup tutorials and beauty content, per the Sun.

Life beyond the spotlight

While the couple occasionally post loved-up moments, both Tamira and Frimpong largely keep their private life out of the public eye.

But that might soon change. As Frimpong nears a five-year deal with Liverpool, he's also believed to have secured a £20 million endorsement with sportswear giant New Balance, further elevating his profile.

Frimpong to replace Alexander-Arnold

Frimpong has been a standout in the Bundesliga - and he's been touted as one of the most exciting full-backs on the planet.

While he's not a like-for-like replacement for Alexander-Arnold, Frimpong offers a different type of threat.

The Dutchman is rapid - clocking in at 36.34km/ph this season, per Mirror Football.

Jeremie Frimpong celebrates last season's Bundesliga triumph with his mother and brother. Photo: Alex MacLille.

And while Alexander-Arnold liked to drift into the midfield, Frimpong loves to stay high and wide - stretching the play.

Alexander-Arnold will Liverpool when his contract runs out this summer -with Real Madrid his most likely destination.

According to PA, Arne Slot have moved to make Frimpong their first signing of the summer by opening talks with the Leverkusen defender.

Frimpong shares secret behind personality

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dutch footballer Frimpong has disclosed that he received much of his characteristics from his 'happy and energetic' Ghanaian mother.

Frimpong and his mother went viral for their celebration during Bayer Leverkusen's title coronation at the end of last season.

The former Celtic defender is known for his energetic and loving character, which has endeared him to football fans across the world.

