Jordan Ayew scored a powerful goal to put Ghana in the lead against Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place playoff of the 2025 Unity Cup.

After facing harsh reactions following Ghana’s defeat to Nigeria in the much-hyped Jollof Derby, the experienced forward stepped up with intent.

He fired the Black Stars into an early lead against Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place clash of the 2025 Unity Cup.

Jordan Ayew celebrates after scoring a goal. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Jordan Ayew scores powerful goal in Unity Cup

With just six minutes on the clock, Ayew took matters into his own hands.

Receiving a quick switch from the flank, he drove with purpose at the heart of the defence.

With space opening up, the 33-year-old unleashed a curling effort from range that left the goalkeeper hapless as the ball kissed the net.

It was the perfect response to recent criticism and a statement from a captain who had just tasted his first defeat in the armband only days prior, on May 28.

Jordan Ayew's impressive socring form under Otto Addo

That goal didn’t just silence the doubters. It extended Ayew’s impressive scoring streak under returning boss Otto Addo, who seems to have unlocked a new level in the Leicester City man.

With this strike, the forward now boasts 31 international goals, per Transfermarkt, just 20 behind Asamoah Gyan's legendary national record of 51.

Razak Simpson redeems himself

Nations FC centre-back Razak Simpson, who had also been under scrutiny after the Nigeria fixture, got his moment too.

Rising highest from a corner in the 12th minute, the 26-year-old timed his jump perfectly to guide the ball into the far corner, doubling Ghana's advantage before the game reached the half-hour mark.

For Ayew and Simpson, this game was more than just a bronze medal match.

It was about rewriting the narrative and restoring pride. And with their early goals, they did exactly that.

