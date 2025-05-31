Razak Simpson was on target as the Black Stars strolled past Trinidad and Tobago with a rampant display

The 26-year-old had made five appearances for the senior men's national team before his maiden goal

The Nations FC defender has been touted as one of the best defenders in the Ghana Premier League

After enduring harsh reviews from Ghana’s defeat to Nigeria, Razak Simpson bounced back in the best possible way.

The Nations FC skipper, who had been under fire following his display in the Jollof Derby on May 28, delivered a much more composed and confident showing against Trinidad and Tobago in the 2025 Unity Cup third-place playoff.

Razak Simpson in prayer mode after Ghana's 3-0 win in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Madagascar. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Razak Simpson scores debut goal for Ghana

With just 12 minutes gone, Simpson rose above everyone inside the box to meet a corner with a thumping header, doubling Ghana’s lead and marking his first-ever goal for the senior national team in his sixth appearance.

It was a moment of personal redemption for the former Liberty Professionals centre-back.

Many had questioned whether he deserved a place in the starting eleven after the Nigeria loss, but Otto Addo stuck by his defender and was rewarded for that faith.

Simpson didn’t just contribute on the scoresheet.

He looked calm under pressure, made smart decisions in possession, and read the game well alongside partner Stephan Ambrosius. The contrast from his previous outing was stark and refreshing.

Simpson helps Ghana run riot against Trinidad

His goal followed an early opener from captain Jordan Ayew, who curled home a brilliant strike in the sixth minute to set the tone for the Black Stars.

Before the first half wrapped up, another name was added to the score sheet. Mohammed Fuseini, who had come on as a substitute in the Nigeria match, capped off a flowing move to give Ghana a 3-0 cushion heading into the break.

For Simpson and the rest of the squad, it wasn’t just about claiming third place—it was about restoring pride, answering critics, and showing resilience when it mattered most.

