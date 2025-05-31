Ghana bagged a third-place finish after running Trinidad and Tobago amok at the GTech Community Stadium

New faces showed promise, senior names redeemed themselves, and the squad gave fans something to cheer after a difficult semifinal

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the five key insights we gleaned from Ghana's resounding win against the Soca Warriors

Ghana’s Black Stars wrapped up their 2025 Unity Cup campaign in emphatic fashion, brushing aside Trinidad and Tobago with a commanding 4-0 victory to claim third place in the tournament.

Coming off a stinging loss to Nigeria in the semi-finals, Otto Addo’s men wasted no time asserting themselves in the third-place showdown at the GTech Community Stadium on Saturday, May 31.

Black Stars players, led by captain Jordan Ayew, create a huddle after halftime against Trinidad and Tobago in the Unity Cup. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Unity Cup: Ghana romp past Trinidad and Tobago

The response was swift, the intent clear—and by halftime, the game was effectively over.

Captain Jordan Ayew opened the scoring with a trademark strike before Razak Simpson doubled the lead with a towering header.

Mohammed Fuseini added the third, finishing off a brilliant move to put daylight between the two sides before the break. A composed second-half finish by Lawrence Agyekum sealed the result.

Five key takeaways as Ghana brush Trinidad aside

5. Christopher Bonsu Baah: Ghana’s uncut gem

The 20-year-old winger continues to grow in confidence with every appearance.

Though he didn’t score, his dribbling, directness, and ability to unnerve defenders stood out once again.

Against both Nigeria and Trinidad, he looked fearless in possession, showing flashes of brilliance each time he surged down the flank.

Yes, he still needs to polish his end product, but there’s no denying the raw talent. Ghana may just have unearthed a future superstar for the wings.

4. Caleb Yirenkyi: The surprise package

Caleb Yirenkyi may have been pencilled in for a midfield role, but when called upon to fill in at right-back, he took the challenge head-on—and excelled.

The FC Nordsjaelland teenager, just 19, turned heads with his bursts down the right and solid tracking back.

His performance didn’t just fill a gap; it gave Otto Addo something to think about.

In a team still seeking a reliable right-back since the days of John Paintsil and Samuel Inkoom, Yirenkyi may have just made the case for himself.

3. Redemption stories: Ayew, Simpson, and Otto Addo

Following the heartbreak against Nigeria, criticism rained heavily on the shoulders of Jordan Ayew, Razak Simpson, and coach Otto Addo. But the trio showed real character in this bounce-back.

Ayew, under intense scrutiny, led from the front, quite literally. His goal and assist were a testament to his resilience and ability to lead under pressure.

Simpson, meanwhile, looked far more assured in defence and capped a composed display with his maiden international goal.

Otto Addo’s decision to stick with his under-fire players, instead of ringing changes, proved a masterstroke.

2. Soca Warriors sunk without a trace

Trinidad and Tobago came into this game with hopes of causing an upset, especially after their spirited fightback against Jamaica in the previous round. But that fire was missing.

Ghana seized control early and never allowed the tempo to drop.

Dwight Yorke’s men were second-best throughout, offering little resistance as the Black Stars coasted to a comprehensive win.

1. The clock ticks for home-based players

While Simpson stood tall for the Ghana Premier League, others didn’t get a look-in.

Kwame Opoku and Kamaradini Mamudu remained rooted to the bench, even when the match was comfortably in Ghana’s hands by halftime.

Benjamin Asare was present but unused, and Hearts of Oak fans may feel he, too, missed a moment to shine.

For some of the local lads, this might just have been the final audition—and unfortunately, it looks like they didn’t make the cut.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh