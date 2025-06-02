Antoine Semenyo is already in holiday mode, days after the 2024/25 Premier League season concluded

The 25-year-old embarked on a well-deserved vacation with his pretty girlfriend in Greece

He remains the subject of transfer interest for most EPL clubs after his stellar campaign with Bournemouth

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

After an intense 2024/25 campaign, Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has finally hit the pause button.

The AFC Bournemouth star jetted off to the picturesque island of Mykonos, Greece, with his girlfriend, Jordeen Buckley, for a much-needed break.

Antoine Semenyo and his girlfriend, Jordeen Buckley, enjoyed some downtime at a choice location in Greece. Photo credit: jordeenb_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Semenyo vacations with his gorgeous girlfriend in Greece

With the season wrapped up, Semenyo switched to vacation mode.

He and Jordeen, a British influencer with Irish roots, made their way to Mykonos—one of Europe’s most popular summer getaways.

The couple, known for occasionally sharing glimpses of their travels, seem to have made exploring new destinations a tradition.

Antoine Semenyo's girlfriend, Jordeen Buckley, advertises a hair product for ladies. Photo credit: jordeenb_/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Jordeen gave fans a sneak peek into their holiday through a series of Instagram stories.

She started by thanking their travel agent for organising a smooth trip to their dream spot.

From there, she gave her followers a look at the breathtaking landscape, complete with views of the Atlantic and sun-kissed scenery.

In another clip, Semenyo appeared to be in high spirits, laughing and enjoying the moment with Jordeen and others who might have been friends or fellow travellers.

The stories continued with snapshots of delicious local dishes and a view of the luxury yachts lined along the coast.

One of the final moments shared was a heartwarming close-up of the couple sitting side-by-side, joined by a friend, relaxed and content, soaking in the island's charm.

For those curious about what it takes to enjoy such a vacation, Booking.com lists hotel rates in Mykonos ranging anywhere from $145 to over $400 per night.

Semenyo and Jordeen: Inside the love life of the Black Stars player

Though not married, Semenyo and Buckley have been together for a while now.

They’re often spotted enjoying quality time at various fun spots, though they’ve kept the early stages of their relationship fairly private.

Jordeen is based in London, where she balances her life as a content creator and entrepreneur.

She runs Rosé NailBar, a beauty business that adds to her growing profile in the influencer space.

Semenyo's exploits in the Premier League in the 2024/25 season

It’s been a season to remember for the 25-year-old. According to Transfermarkt, he finished with 11 goals and six assists in 37 matches—his best return yet in the Premier League.

His efforts played a key role in Bournemouth’s most impressive top-flight finish to date.

Semenyo earns rave reviews from Real Madrid defender

In another report, YEN.com.gh highlighted praise from Real Madrid signing Dean Huijsen for Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo.

Huijsen, who arrived at Madrid after the 2024/25 campaign, described Semenyo as a complete player, noting that "he can do everything."

Semenyo finished the season as the highest-scoring Ghanaian in the Premier League.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh