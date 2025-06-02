Dario Essugo became Sporting CP’s youngest-ever player at just 16 years and six days old, going on to break Luis Figo’s record

Essugo gained first-team experience through loan spells at Primeira Liga side Chaves and Spanish La Liga club Las Palmas

Chelsea signed Essugo to a contract until 2033, highlighting their confidence in his potential as a key part of the club’s future midfield

Chelsea FC has officially announced the signing of Portuguese midfielder Dario Essugo from Sporting CP, marking a significant addition to the Blues' squad.

The 20-year-old has committed his future to Chelsea with a contract extending until 2033, signaling the club’s long-term vision for the talented youngster.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea sign Dario Essugo from Sporting CP. Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse, Jesus Ruiz/Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Record-breaking debut of Dario Essugo

Dario Essugo’s football journey began in Sporting CP’s esteemed academy, where he quickly rose through the ranks, with his big move to Chelsea geenrating lots of buzz as featured by Mirror.

He became Sporting’s youngest-ever player when he made his senior debut at just 16 years and six days old during a match against Vitória de Guimarães in March 2021.

His rapid rise continued later that year when he broke the record previously held by Portuguese legend Luis Figo as the youngest starter for Sporting, at 16 years, 11 months, and 17 days.

Essugo amassed vital senior team experience

Following his groundbreaking debut, Essugo gained valuable experience playing for Sporting B and featured in 23 matches for the senior team.

His development was further bolstered by strategic loan spells aimed at providing regular first-team football.

During the second half of the 2023/24 season, the promising midfielder was loaned to Primeira Liga side Chaves, where he made 14 appearances, showcasing his midfield versatility and maturity on the pitch.

Dario Essugo of UD Las Palmas in action during the LaLiga match between RC Celta de Vigo and UD Las Palmas at Estadio Balaidos on March 31, 2025. Image credit: Octavio Passos

Source: Getty Images

Returning to Sporting CP briefly at the start of the 2024/25 season, he added two more appearances before completing a loan move to Spanish La Liga club Las Palmas.

The Portuguese midfielder quickly adapted to the demands of Spain’s top flight, making 27 appearances and netting his first goal for the club.

Dario Essugo's International career

On the international stage, Essugo has consistently represented Portugal across various youth levels.

He has been a fixture in the Portugal Under-21 squad, with his most recent appearances coming during the March international break, as stated by Chelsea in their official announcement.

Can Dario Essugo break into Chelsea's first team?

The young Portuguese would definitely fancy his chances to impress manager Enzo Maresca, even though Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez have established themselves as Chelsea's main midfielders from previuos seasons.

''The midfielder, who spent last season on loan in La Liga with Las Palmas and is a Portugal Under-21 international, has signed a contract until 2033.'' the club stated.

The Blues are known for their strong midfield tradition, and Essugo’s technical skills, combined with his youthful energy, make him a promising prospect.

Chelsea clinched the 2025 Conference League trophy

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Chelsea's 2024/25 Conference League success after the Blues dominated Real Betis to make history in Wroclaw.

The triumph made Enzo Maresca's team the first side to win all three UEFA club competitions: the Champions League, the Europa League, and the Conference League.

Despite missing Romeo Lavia due to his ineligibility for the final, the Premier League side staged a great comeback, coming from a goal down to win 4-1.

