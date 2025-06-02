Former Manchester United forward Danny Welbeck was spotted at a secret location in Accra as he enjoyed some downtime

The 34-year-old enjoyed his most productive season in the 2024/25 campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists

Ghana is fast becoming a hot location for vacation for athletes with international repute, like Welbeck

Danny Welbeck has touched down in Ghana following the end of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign — and he’s soaking in every bit of the local vibe.

The Brighton and Hove Albion striker, now 34, was seen relaxing at an undisclosed location, enjoying some downtime to the sound of KiDi’s Lomo Lomo playing in the background.

Former Manchester United forward Danny Welbeck was spotted in Accra, Ghana. Photo credit: Matthew Peters/Getty Images and @BlacVolta/X.

Danny Welbeck spotted in Accra after stellar season with Brighton

Clad in a black T-shirt and what looked like khaki trousers, Welbeck appeared in good spirits as he fiddled with his phone before passing it to a friend seated beside him.

The short video, shared by Blac Volta on TikTok, suggested that he’s spending time in Accra, Ghana’s bustling capital.

Is this Danny Welbeck's first visit to Ghana?

For Welbeck, this isn’t a one-off visit. Back in 2017, he made headlines when he turned a trip home into an act of kindness, unveiling a pre-school he helped fund in Nkawie, a town in the Ashanti Region.

At the time, he gave credit to his mother, Elizabeth Welbeck, and the congregation at St Andrew's Church Droylsden in Manchester for their generous support toward the project.

Danny Welbeck praises Ghanaian parents for 'good genes'

The former England international has always embraced his roots with pride.

Earlier this year, after netting the decisive goal against Newcastle United in the FA Cup fifth round, he gave a heartfelt nod to his Ghanaian background.

Danny Welbeck during a Premier League game between Brighton and Liverpool on May 19, 2025. Photo by Julian Finney.

"I'm feeling very good, feeling fit and feeling strong — thanks to my mum and dad for giving me good genes," he told reporters with a smile, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

Danny Welbeck's stellar form in the 2024/25 season

As for Welbeck, this break comes on the heels of one of his finest campaigns to date.

According to Transfermarkt, he registered 10 goals and four assists in 30 matches — his most prolific return since emerging at Manchester United in the 2008/09 season.

Now, with the season behind him and the sun on his face, he’ll be hoping to rest and gear up for another strong year with the Seagulls.

He is expected to join Fabian Hurzeler's side as they prepare for the new season. Brighton will play relegated Premier League side Southampton on August 2 before facing Bundesliga side Wolfsburg a week later.

Ghana: The go-to destination for international athletes

Ghana has become a go-to destination for several global football stars looking to unwind.

Georginio Wijnaldum, Jeremie Frimpong, and Memphis Depay have all enjoyed time in the country during their off-seasons.

Welbeck among foreign-born stars who chose European nations over Ghana

In another report, YEN.com.gh spotlighted nine top footballers of Ghanaian heritage who opted to represent other countries at the international level.

While notable names like Inaki Williams and Kevin-Prince Boateng eventually committed to Ghana, several foreign-born talents, including Danny Welbeck, declined the opportunity to play for the Black Stars.

