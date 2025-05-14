Football star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has suffered relegation in the Premier League with Leicester City

A video of him jamming to Stonebwoy's song in his room despite his team's status has garnered significant traction online

While some hailed the football star's for Stonebwoy's song, others expressed concern for the soccer player's future in England

Ghanaian player Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has courted attention online after a video of him dancing to Stonebwoy's rendition of Shalipopi's Laho emerged online.

Fatawu Issahaku entertains himself with Stonebwoy's song. Photo source: rising461, Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

The Black Stars and Leicester City youngster posted videos of enjoying Stonebwoy's new song on May 14.

This comes several days after his team, Leicester City, suffered relegation in the English Premier League.

The team's unimpressive run this season came to a shattering end in April after a narrow defeat to Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's 76th-minute strike proved decisive, effectively sealing Leicester’s relegation.

Leicester City's situation was more devastating for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who was looking to impress with his debut EPL season.

He played a pivotal role in Leicester’s promotion last season. His hopes were curtailed after just 11 games, which included 2 assists, due to an injury sustained in November while playing for Ghana, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.

As such, the Ghanaian player and his compatriot will play in the English Championship next season.

Despite Fatawu's woes, the youngster keeps his spirits high with music from his favourite Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy.

He has always been a huge fan of Stonebwoy, together with his Black Stars teammate, Mohammed Kudus.

In his recent post, Issahaku reiterated his love for the ten-time TGMA Reggae-Dancehall Artiste of the Year award winner's lyrics.

Fatawu Issahaku's love for Stonebwoy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Fatawu Issahaku's moments jamming to Stonebwoy's song.

Jiba Love

My attention on the bed room slippers

Harry Essel

Instead of focusing on your career you are there fooling. If i may ask,how many minutes have u played this season?

Kelvin Little

The family and the movement are not happy at all 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Fatawu Issahaku ramps up recovery

Ealier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fatawu Issahaku had been spotted undertaking his first grass training session since his ACL injury.

The 21-year-old winger was once tipped to have a breakout season in the Premier League.

His absence has been summed up by head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy, who described the season-ending ACL setback as a "massive loss" for the squad, as noted by Citi Sports.

