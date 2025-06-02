Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah glowed with pride as he flaunted his children in London

The 44-year-old, true to his fashion game, looked stylish in his outfits, which his kids appear to have taken after him

He also made time to play his role as the Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee during the Unity Cup

Stephen Appiah might have hung up his boots, but the former Black Stars captain continues to win hearts off the pitch.

Over the weekend, he turned to Instagram to show off something that means more to him than football—his children.

Ex-Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah glows with pride and poses with his kids in London. Photo credit: stephenappiahofficial/Instagram and Stewart Kendall/Allstar/Getty Images.

Stephen Appiah melts hearts with sweet family moment on Instagram

In a warm and stylish family photo, Appiah stood proudly with his son Larry and daughter Vanessa.

The trio looked like they had just stepped out of a fashion shoot, and fans couldn't get enough of the beautiful bond they shared.

Larry, sporting a trendy Rasta hairstyle, drew plenty of admiration for his laid-back, sporty look.

He wore a crisp white shirt with black shorts, layered with a hint of green, topped off with a cap and a cool pair of glasses.

Vanessa, standing gracefully between her dad and brother, looked equally stunning.

She rocked a fitted white shirt paired with grey jeans, accessorised with a simple chain and sunglasses that added flair to her effortless style.

As for the man of the house, Appiah stayed true to his reputation as one of Ghana’s best-dressed former footballers.

He wore a white long-sleeved shirt and baggy jeans, draping a grey fabric that resembled an overcoat around his neck.

Chains, bracelets, and stylish eyewear completed his outfit, giving the 44-year-old a distinct edge.

But it wasn’t just about the clothes. The caption revealed a father soaking in a special moment with his kids. He wrote on Instagram:

"Just a DAD soaking in the good moments—brought the vibe, brought the smiles, and of course… brought that DAD energy they didn’t know they needed."

Fans react to Appiah's family time in London

His words struck a chord with fans, many of whom flooded the comments with love and admiration for the family.

Radio personality Ohemaawoyeje noted:

"Beautiful family 🔥 and the resemblance striking ❤️"

Another user, iamdanextbigthing, added:

"This man's love for his children must be studied in schools!! ❤️"

efo_mark Senior added a playful twist:

"Stephen Appiah, Can I be your son-in-law? (This is just on a lighter note) 😊"

One nostalgic fan, bigbentours1gh, took a trip down memory lane:

"Time really flies. I remember when you used to bring your kids to your family house in Chorkor. Good memories growing up in Chorkor. You were our pride everywhere we went, and you're the reason why I'm always proud to say I grew up in Chorkor. Tornado 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Appiah performs his core duties at the Unity Cup

While enjoying these heartwarming moments with his children, Appiah hasn’t stepped away from his duties in football.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is flanked by Michael Essien on his left and Stephen Appiah on his right. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

He recently served as Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee during the 2025 Unity Cup.

According to Ghanasoccernet, the Black Stars wrapped up the tournament in third place, sealing a 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago.

Michael Essien watches Ghana at the Unity Cup with his son

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien was spotted enjoying Ghana’s victory over Trinidad and Tobago alongside his son.

The touching father-son moment caught the attention of many fans, who couldn’t help but admire the uncanny resemblance between the two.

