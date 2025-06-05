Newcastle United have paid a touching tribute to late midfielder Cheick Tiote, eight years after he passed away

Tiote made over 150 appearances for Newcastle before joining Beijing Enterprises in China

The late Ivorian footballer was expecting his fourth child before his untimely death in June 2017

It’s been eight years since Cheick Tioté collapsed during a training session in China, yet the pain of his passing still lingers.

On June 5, 2017, Tioté's life was tragically cut short, only months after he joined Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United.

Cheick Tiote applauds Newcastle fans after a Premier League game between his side and Burnley. Photo by Chris Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

Newcastle remembers Cheick Tiote eight years after his death

Now, eight years on, the Premier League club has taken a moment to honour the memory of their former midfield warrior.

“Today marks eight years since Cheick Tioté's tragic passing at the age of 30, forever in our hearts. We miss you, Cheicky,” the Magpies posted on X.

Cheick Tiote's brief but impactful career

Tioté's story began in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, where his football journey first took shape.

He left his homeland as a teenager and signed with Belgian side Anderlecht in 2005.

Though his time there was brief, it opened the door for a move to FC Twente in the Netherlands.

Cheick Tiote in action for Ivory Coast against Germany in a friendly match on November 18, 2009. Photo by Alex Grimm.

Source: Getty Images

It was with the Dutch outfit that he truly made his mark, playing 86 games and lifting the Eredivisie title in the 2009/10 campaign under Steve McClaren, who now coaches Jamaica.

In 2010, Newcastle came calling. The Ivorian joined the English side for £3.5 million and went on to become a fan favourite.

Over seven seasons in the black and white, he made more than 150 appearances, bringing tenacity, steel, and occasional magic to the midfield.

Cheick Tiote's wonder goal vs Arsenal

One moment, in particular, stands out in Newcastle folklore.

In February 2011, Tioté scored a thunderous equaliser in a dramatic 4-4 draw against Arsenal.

The team had been four goals down. His strike didn’t just rescue a point; it carved his name permanently into the hearts of supporters.

Tiote's move to China and his untimely death

After a solid spell in England, he moved to China in early 2017. He featured 11 times for Beijing Enterprises before collapsing during a training session.

Efforts to revive him failed, and he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

When his body was flown back to Ivory Coast, he was honoured with a military funeral, an acknowledgement of his status as one of the country's footballing icons.

He had represented the national team 55 times and was part of the squad that won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

Cheick Tiote's children and family life

Beyond football, Tioté was a devoted family man. According to journalist Ed Aarons of The Guardian, his wife, Madah, was expecting their fourth child at the time of his death.

The couple had two children and lived in the North East during his Newcastle days. In 2014, Nikki Mpofu, his ex-lover, revealed she had a child with Tioté, his third, per the Sun.

Enzo Pittau collapses and dies in a match

In another heartbreaking report, YEN.com.gh shared the tragic news of Enzo Pittau’s untimely passing on June 1, 2025, after he reportedly collapsed during a match in Argentina.

The young footballer stumbled and fell to the ground in the 41st minute of the first half, marking a devastating moment in the game.

Source: YEN.com.gh