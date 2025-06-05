Enzo Pittau, a 35-year-old footballer, tragically died after collapsing during a match in Argentina due to a cardiac arrest

Just hours before the game, Enzo shared a poignant message on social media, dedicating the match to his faith and family

Enzo played for several clubs in Argentina and Europe, including stints in Italy, Switzerland, and Spain, before returning to Chaco

Enzo Pittau tragically lost his life on June 1, 2025, after reportedly collapsing during a match while playing for Don Orione in the Chaco league in Argentina.

The 35-year-old father to a baby girl was in the middle of a heated game against Club Unión in the second leg of the Argentinian Federativo tournament's second phase when disaster struck.

Pittau had been visibly struggling on the field, becoming increasingly weak and losing his footing before he fell to the ground in the 41st minute of the first half.

Despite immediate medical attention, the veteran player was later confirmed to have suffered a fatal cardiac arrest.

This follows the shocking passing of young Senegalese footballer, Ousmane Diaby, who collapsed in a lower-tier match in France.

His sudden death left his teammates, opponents, and fans in shock, unable to comprehend the loss of a player whose passion for the game was as apparent as his devotion to his family, as covered by Mirror.

Enzo Pittau's faithful pre-game message

Just hours before stepping onto the pitch, Enzo shared a poignant message on social media.

With faith in his heart, he posted a picture of his football shirt and shin guards, which were adorned with photographs of his daughter.

Accompanying the image was a caption that read:

"The faith and God in between. Today we play with soul and life."

It was clear that Enzo, who was motivated by his love for football, was also energized by the deep love he had for his family and his daughter, who had been the light of his life.

Enzo's football career spanned multiple countries

Pittau’s journey as a footballer was not confined to Argentina. According to Mail Sport, he had played for several clubs across the Chaco league, with a notable stint in European football.

Enzo had tried his luck with teams in Italy, Switzerland, and Spain, building a reputation as a versatile and passionate player.

However, he eventually returned to his home region in Chaco to be closer to his family, especially after his grandfather faced health complications.

Tributes and reactions following Enzo Pittau's death

The news of Enzo Pittau’s death has left the entire Argentina football fraternity in great pain as tributes continue to pour in.

Don Orione, the club Enzo was representing at the time, expressed their grief in a statement, saying:

“With deep pain, we communicate the death of Enzo Pittau. We are shocked and affected by this loss. We appreciate your solidarity and understanding in this difficult time for our club and Enzo Pittau’s family.”

The outpouring of sympathy and support from fans and fellow players highlights the profound impact that Enzo had on everyone he encountered, both on and off the pitch.

Atziri Ledif dies during match in Mexico

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the sudden demise of a young, promising female footballer, Atziri Ledif Galeana, who collapsed on the pitch in Mexico.

Medics attended to her to offer treatment, but she sadly died on her way to the hospital in a devastating turn of events.

