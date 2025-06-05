Donald Trump has imposed travel restrictions on 12 countries, casting uncertainty over preparations for next year’s World Cup

In a move tied to his ongoing immigration crackdown, seven nations face a full ban, while another seven are subject to partial restrictions

Although athletes and team officials will be allowed to enter the U.S. for the tournament, it remains unclear whether their families and fans will be granted the same access

Donald Trump has issued a sweeping new directive banning citizens from 12 countries from entering the United States.

The move comes as part of his renewed immigration crackdown since returning to the White House earlier this year.

The American President signed the proclamation on Wednesday, further tightening border and entry policies.

The decision could have implications for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is set to be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Which countries are affected by Trump’s travel ban?

Trump has now imposed a travel ban on citizens from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Meanwhile, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela have been placed under partial travel restrictions.

"We cannot have open migration from any country where we cannot safely and reliably vet and screen. That is why today I am signing a new executive order placing travel restrictions on countries," said Trump.

"I must act to protect the national security and national interest of the United States and its people. I remain committed to engaging with those countries willing to cooperate to improve information-sharing and identity-management procedures, and to address both terrorism-related and public-safety risks."

What does this mean for the 2026 World Cup?

The United States is scheduled to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Mexico and Canada.

The new executive order includes a clause permitting athletes, coaches, essential support staff, and their immediate relatives to travel for major sporting events like the World Cup or Olympics, as outlined in Section 4.

However, the directive does not clarify whether fans or extended family members from affected countries will be allowed entry to support their national teams.

Which countries have qualified for World Cup in Trump's list?

Among the countries affected by Trump’s travel ban, Iran has already secured a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Mehdi Taremi netted twice in a crucial draw against Uzbekistan in March, sealing qualification for Team Melli — their fourth straight appearance at the tournament.

Equatorial Guinea and Libya remain in contention but would need to advance through the playoff route.

Sudan are also eyeing a historic first qualification, battling it out in Group B of the CAF qualifiers alongside heavyweights DR Congo and Senegal.

In addition to co-hosts USA, Mexico, and Canada, the other qualified countries so far include Iran, Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina.

