Lamine Yamal may have hinted at his Ballon d'Or ambitions following Spain’s dramatic 5-4 victory over France in the Nations League.

The 17-year-old delivered a stupendous performance during Thursday night’s semi-final clash, reminding fans why he's considered one of the world’s top talents.

After helping Spain win the 2024 European Championship about a year ago, Yamal struck twice against France to further elevate his international reputation.

His display comes on the heels of an outstanding season with Barcelona, prompting many fans to back him as a leading contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Adding fuel to the speculation, the 18-year-old has now sparked fresh buzz by suddenly changing his Instagram profile picture—possibly hinting at his Ballon d’Or hopes.

What did Yamal post on Instagram?

While on Instagram, the Spanish star also updated his profile picture to one featuring himself and his younger brother Keyne at last year’s Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Although he wasn’t expected to win the award at the time, Yamal attended the event to support several of his Spanish teammates who were being honoured.

He still left with recognition, claiming the prestigious Kopa Trophy for the best U21 player.

In the overall Ballon d'Or rankings, the Barcelona winger finished eighth and was the only player from the club to make the top 30.

Does Lamine Yamal have a shot at the Ballon d'Or?

This season has undoubtedly been a breakout year for Lamine Yamal.

With Barcelona, he helped secure a domestic treble, La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup, while contributing an impressive 18 goals and 25 assists across all competitions.

Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring Spain's fifth goal against France in the Nations League. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

Those stats alone make him a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or, especially if he can guide Spain to Nations League glory, which would further strengthen his case.

However, competition remains fierce, with Rafinha and Ousmane Dembélé currently viewed as frontrunners.

Rafinha is coming off the best season of his career, while Dembélé played a pivotal role in PSG’s treble-winning campaign under Luis Enrique.

Lamine Yamal’s cold message to Ousmane Dembele

After the match, the young forward sent a clear message to anyone still doubting his potential.

Speaking to the media, as cited by Fabrizio Romano, he delivered a sharp yet humble response:

“The important thing is to talk on the field.”

"Give Yamal the Ballon d'Or," fans demand

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted the growing calls for Yamal to be awarded the 2025 Ballon d'Or following his sensational performance.

The teenage sensation lit up social media, with fans flooding platforms with praise and passionately backing him as the rightful heir to football’s top individual honour.

