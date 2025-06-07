As Spain clinched a spot in the UEFA Nations League final with a thrilling 5-4 win over France, the race for the 2025 Ballon d'Or has intensified.

The semi-final clash on June 5, 2025, showcased the two frontrunners for the prestigious award, Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé, going head-to-head in a battle that could prove decisive.

2025 Ballon d’Or: How Yamal and Dembele Stack Up on Performance, Impact and Trophies

Yamal was the standout performer, dazzling against a vulnerable French defence and scoring twice to lead Spain to victory.

His numbers continue to impress and bolster his case for football’s highest individual honour. In contrast, Dembélé struggled to leave his mark on the game, registering just one shot on target and contributing modestly in playmaking.

Lacking support from teammates, he exited the match with an injury in the 75th minute.

For many analysts and media outlets, the Nations League semi-final was a defining moment in the Ballon d'Or race.

Yamal himself hinted at this post-match, stating, “Yes, Dembele is a great player, but we’re the ones in the final.”

But is the race over? Is Yamal now the clear favorite? Not quite. While the Spanish sensation is within reach of a Nations League title, there’s still the FIFA Club World Cup to consider—a competition Barcelona won’t feature in, unlike Dembélé’s PSG.

It’s important to remember the Ballon d’Or evaluates performances in both club and international competitions from August through July. With the Club World Cup scheduled for June and July 2025, it will carry significant weight in the final decision.

1. Individual performance and decisive impact

Statistically, both players boast remarkable seasons. Yamal leads in assists with 21, highlighting his creative edge, while Dembélé’s goal-scoring has soared, making him one of the most lethal forwards this year.

In terms of decisive moments, Dembélé stood out in the Champions League.

He sparked PSG’s dramatic comeback against Manchester City in a 4-2 win after being 2-0 down, securing a crucial playoff spot.

He later delivered two assists in the Champions League final, playing a vital role in PSG’s historic triumph.

Yamal, although spectacular for a 17-year-old, fell short of being fully decisive in Barcelona’s Champions League semi-final loss to Inter Milan, despite scoring in the first leg. Inter’s Yann Sommer ultimately denied Barcelona in a dramatic 7-6 aggregate.

Domestically, Yamal had big moments: 2 goals against Real Madrid in La Liga, 2 assists in the Copa del Rey final and 1 goal in the Spanish Super Cup.

Yamal’s fearlessness and flair have drawn comparisons to a young Lionel Messi. However, Dembélé’s transformation under Luis Enrique—tapping into new levels of tactical maturity and consistency—has been just as impressive.

2. Collective achievements and trophy haul

Both players starred in dominant club setups, with PSG and Barcelona widely seen as Europe’s most cohesive sides.

A Champions League final between the two was anticipated, but Barcelona fell short in a wild semi-final against Inter.

Dembélé capitalised, shining in the final with relentless pressing that led to costly mistakes from Inter's goalkeeper. His contributions were key in securing the trophy.

Domestically, both players swept their respective competitions: Dembélé: Ligue 1, French Cup, Trophée des Champions.

Yamal: La Liga, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup

The Champions League title gives Dembélé the edge for now, but Yamal could still balance the scales with a Nations League title.

Dembélé, meanwhile, has the chance to strengthen his case further with a strong showing in the Club World Cup.

3. Class and fair play

In terms of style and spirit, Yamal holds a slight advantage. His youthful energy, flair, and maturity at just 17 have won the admiration of fans and pundits alike.

While Dembélé’s professional evolution is commendable, Yamal’s creativity and joy on the pitch bring a special kind of magic.

