Roberto Peterson Hubner tragically lost his life during a football match, leaving teammates and spectators in shock

The 33-year-old father of three collapsed on the field following a freak incident

His sudden passing has left his young family devastated and his teammates deeply heartbroken

A footballer has tragically passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest during a match in Brazil.

Roberto Peterson Hubner collapsed on the field after being struck in the abdomen by a ball that had ricocheted off another player.

Footballer Passes Away After Ball Strikes Him in Stomach

The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday, June 3, in the town of Corupá, located in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina.

The victim, a 33-year-old father of three, was immediately assisted by teammates and bystanders who witnessed the incident and rushed to help.

Emergency responders arrived to find him unconscious on the pitch. They made efforts to revive him before transporting him to the Corupá Emergency Room.

Tragically, Hubner suffered a cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the facility.

According to heartbroken teammates, he passed away nearly an hour after their initial attempts to save him.

He leaves behind his grieving wife and three young children—two daughters and a son.

Team-mate Guilherme Cordeiro de Paula Bublitz said:

"Our colleague kicked the ball, it deflected off another team-mate and hit Roberto straight in the stomach.

"He crouched down because of the pain and then lay down. When I got closer, he was having a seizure, so another colleague and I shouted that it was serious."

Hubner's funeral was held at the Corupa Municipal Cemetery on Wednesday, June 4.

