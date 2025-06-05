Lamine Yamal put on a superlative performance as Spain edged France in a pulsating nine-goal thriller

The FC Barcelona teen sensation scored twice as La Roja booked a date in the final of the Nations League on Sunday

Fans have since demanded the 2025 Ballon d'Or Award be handed over to Yamal after his showstopping display

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Spain’s teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, lit up the UEFA Nations League semi-final with another unforgettable performance as La Roja edged France in a pulsating contest.

The 17-year-old stepped up on the big stage, guiding his side to a stunning 5-4 victory and a ticket to the final against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring the fifth goal against France in the UEFA Nations League. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein.

Source: Getty Images

France starts bright, but Spain strikes first

The early moments belonged to the French, who looked sharp and aggressive.

Theo Hernandez came agonisingly close to opening the scoring, only for the crossbar to deny him. That near miss seemed to jolt the Spanish side into life.

It didn’t take long for the breakthrough. In the 22nd minute, Mikel Oyarzabal combined beautifully with Nico Williams to open the scoring.

Just three minutes later, Oyarzabal turned provider again, setting up Mikel Merino to double the lead.

Spain thought they had a third when Dean Huijsen found the back of the net, but VAR intervened and chalked it off for offside.

Lamine Yamal takes over in the second half

While relatively quiet in the first half, Yamal burst into life after the break. The Barcelona prodigy tormented the French backline with his pace and footwork.

His persistence paid off when he earned and converted a penalty, making it three for Spain.

The momentum didn’t stop there. Pedri, his club teammate, added another with a silky finish that capped off a lovely sequence of passes. At that point, France looked all but buried.

Kylian Mbappe did manage to reduce the deficit with a spot-kick of his own, but the hope was short-lived.

Yamal returned to apply the finishing touch, restoring Spain’s commanding lead.

Late French rally falls short

As the clock wound down, the French threw everything forward. Rayan Cherki managed to find the net, and a freak own goal from Dani Vivian made things a little nervy for the Spanish side. Randal Kolo Muani scored France's fourth of the night in stoppage time.

But despite the late drama, Spain stood firm and saw out the win.

The final whistle confirmed a 5-4 result and a place in Sunday’s showdown with Portugal.

Fans call for Ballon d’Or glory for Lamine Yamal

After the game, social media exploded with praise for the teenage maestro. Fans didn’t hold back in calling for Yamal to be named the best in the world.

@CFCMods :

"How do you watch Lamine Yamal with your eyes and not conclude that this is obviously the best footballer in the world right now."

@GumaLeander demanded:

"Give him the Ballon D'Or."

@Anesu_EmmanueI commented:

"We are tired; give him the Ballon d'Or already!"

@Ukashahhh praised Yamal:

"He is a gem 💎"

@AkhandBharatHQ summed up:

"Lamine Yamal 💙❤️🔥🫶 he deserves Ballon d'Or."

Pep Guardiola speaks about Lamine Yamal

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Pep Guardiola shared his thoughts on Lamine Yamal, expressing a heartfelt wish for the Barcelona prodigy.

The Manchester City boss, speaking highly of the teenager’s immense potential, revealed hopes for Yamal’s continued rise to global stardom, as noted by Forbes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh