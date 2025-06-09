Cristiano Ronaldo captained Portugal to a historic feat in the Nations League final against Spain

Victory on Sunday means Ronaldo's side is the most successful country in the history of the competition

YEN.com.gh explains why Portugal won't take home the Nations League trophy despite the success

Cristiano Ronaldo once again delivered for his country, helping Portugal clinch their third major international title after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Spain in Munich.

At 40, the Portuguese icon proved he’s still got it. With his side trailing, Ronaldo stepped up when it mattered most, scoring a vital goal to level the match.

Ronaldo inspires Portugal to Nations League glory

His strike forced extra time after the Selecao had fallen behind in a tense first half.

Though he gave everything on the field, visible signs of fatigue saw him substituted late in the game, just before the end of regulation time.

Even from the bench, he remained a driving force, urging his teammates on, living every kick and tackle with them.

With Ronaldo watching on, Portugal held firm through extra time. The match headed to penalties, where composure was key.

Spain’s Álvaro Morata saw his effort saved by Diogo Costa, handing Portugal the advantage.

When Ruben Neves converted the final spot-kick, it sparked wild celebrations. The players erupted in joy. Ronaldo, overcome with emotion, was seen shedding tears on the sidelines—a moment of raw pride and relief.

This latest success solidifies Portugal as the most decorated side in UEFA Nations League history, per FotMob.

They previously lifted the inaugural trophy in 2019. Spain and France are the only other nations to have claimed the title, with one win each.

Why Portugal can't take the Nations League trophy home

Despite their victory, Ronaldo and his squad won’t get to keep the original silverware. UEFA’s rules are clear on that front.

According to Article 10 of the Nations League regulations, only a full-size replica is awarded to the champions.

The authentic version, used during the official presentation, remains under UEFA’s custody.

"The original trophy, which is used for the official presentation ceremony at the final and at other official events approved by UEFA, remains in UEFA’s keeping and ownership at all times.

"A full-size replica trophy, the UEFA Nations League winners’ trophy, is awarded to the winning association."

UEFA also limits how the replica can be used. It cannot leave the winning country without permission and must stay under the control of the national association.

"Replica trophies awarded to winners of the competition (past and current) must remain within the relevant association’s control at all times and may not leave the association’s country without UEFA’s prior written consent."

Furthermore, the trophy cannot be used to promote any third-party products or services.

"Associations must not permit a replica trophy to be used in any context where a third party is granted visibility or in any other way which could lead to an association between any third party and the trophy and/or the competition."

Strict medal rules and special honours

Winners receive exactly 40 medals—no extras allowed, unlike club competitions such as the Europa League.

UEFA also reserves a special distinction for any nation that wins the tournament three consecutive times or five in total.

With two already secured, Portugal now leads the way in Nations League history—and could be on the path to legendary status if their dominance continues.

