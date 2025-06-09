Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s rental home in Cannes was burglarized during a vacation with Georgian teammate Zuriko Davitashvili

Thankfully, no one was harmed during the break-in. French authorities have launched an investigation to track down those responsible

Kvaratskhelia was granted time off following a standout season with PSG, where he helped the club secure its first-ever Champions League title

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has become the latest high-profile footballer targeted by burglars on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Several reports have confirmed that his family’s holiday rental in Cannes was broken into while he vacationed on the French Riviera.

PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s house Burgled in Cannes. Image credit: Jürgen Fromme - firo sportphoto

Source: Getty Images

Robbery occurs during Khvicha's vacation with teammate

The incident occurred while the Georgian international was enjoying a well-earned break alongside his national teammate, Zuriko Davitashvili.

According to L'Equipe, the pair were staying in the coastal resort town of Cannes when burglars struck Kvaratskhelia's rented property.

Per reports from Georgian outlet Geo Team, several high-value items were stolen. Among the missing belongings were luxury watches, high-end designer handbags, and expensive jewelry.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and French authorities have since launched a formal investigation into the theft.

Kvaratskhelia's stellar season

Kvaratskhelia, 24, has had a remarkable debut season with PSG after transferring from Napoli last summer.

His influence on the pitch was crucial in helping Luis Enrique’s side secure their first UEFA Champions League title.

The Georgian winger contributed significantly, notching up seven goals and six assists across 25 appearances in Ligue 1.

Despite his form, Kvaratskhelia was given time off from international duty to rest and recover before the summer’s hectic schedule.

He was left out of Georgia’s recent friendly fixtures against the Faroe Islands and Cape Verde, underscoring the importance PSG places on managing his workload ahead of their next major challenge.

Khvicha to feature at the Club World Cup

With the Champions League trophy already secured, Kvaratskhelia and PSG are setting their sights on another piece of silverware, the FIFA Club World Cup.

The tournament kicks off later this month, with PSG drawn in a challenging group alongside Atletico Madrid, Brazilian giants Botafogo, and MLS side Seattle Sounders.

The French champions will open their campaign on June 15 against Atletico. With players like Kvaratskhelia in their ranks, hopes are high that PSG can add global success to their growing list of achievements under Luis Enrique.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of PSG dribbles with the ball during the UCL Final 2025 between PSG and Inter Milan at Munich Football Arena on May 31, 2025. Image credit: Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi

Source: Getty Images

Security concerns for footballers on the rise

This incident highlights the increasing security risks that top-level footballers face, particularly when their schedules are made public.

With many players opting for luxurious vacation rentals or high-end properties, they are becoming targets for sophisticated criminal operations.

Kvaratskhelia is not the first, and likely won’t be the last, to suffer a break-in while away.

Clubs across Europe are taking note, with several beginning to invest more in private security and awareness training for players and their families.

Khvicha makes histroy

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the milestone of the Georgia international after helping Paris Saint-Germain defeat Inter Milan to win the 2025 Champions League trophy in Munich.

The former Napoli winger was on target in PSG's 5-0 spanking of the Serie A side on May 31 as the French powerhouse clinched their first-ever Champions League honour.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh