Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has become just the second player to win a quadruple across two clubs in one season

He won Serie A with Napoli before joining PSG in January, then helped them win Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the Champions League

Only Álvaro Odriozola has achieved a similar feat, doing so with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in 2019/20

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has etched his name into Champions League folklore after helping Paris Saint-Germain clinch their first-ever European crown in emphatic fashion.

On Saturday night, the French champions delivered a sensational performance at the Allianz Arena, dismantling Inter Milan 5-0 in the 2025 UEFA Champions League final.

Goals from Achraf Hakimi, Senny Mayulu, and a brace by teenage star Désiré Doué were capped off by Kvaratskhelia himself, sealing a dominant victory under the guidance of Luis Enrique.

But beyond the silverware, Kvaratskhelia’s triumph carries special significance.

Kvaratskhelia joins exclusive club with insane record

The Georgian winger has now achieved a rare and extraordinary feat: winning a quadruple across two different clubs in a single season.

As reported by ESPN FC, Kvaratskhelia started the 2024/25 campaign with Napoli, where he played a crucial role before making a high-profile switch to PSG during the January transfer window.

Napoli went on to secure the Serie A title just a day before PSG lifted the Coupe de France. With PSG now crowned Champions League winners, Kvaratskhelia has collected an astonishing two domestic league titles and a treble—all in the same season.

“Khvicha Kvaratskhelia transferred from Napoli to PSG in January,” ESPN FC posted on social media.

“With Napoli winning Serie A yesterday and PSG winning the Coupe de France today, he is a UCL final win away from winning two league titles and a treble in the same season.”

This remarkable achievement places Kvaratskhelia in exclusive company.

Only one other player in modern football history has pulled off a similar accomplishment—Spanish full-back Álvaro Odriozola.

During the 2019/20 season, Odriozola began the campaign at Real Madrid, who went on to win La Liga. After transferring to Bayern Munich mid-season, he became part of the squad that secured the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and Champions League, earning a clean sweep of major honours.

Kvaratskhelia’s milestone is even more remarkable considering his impact at both clubs.

With flair, vision, and decisive performances at critical moments, he’s gone from Serie A standout to a European champion in just a few months.

With PSG finally capturing the elusive Champions League title and Kvaratskhelia now a part of footballing history, the 2024/25 season will be remembered as one of the most iconic in recent memory—for both club and player.

Speaking after the match, PSG star Vitinha said: "This means everything. It's my dream, it's our dream. It's incredible."

Reacting on BBC Radio 5 Live, ex-England star Chris Sutton said: "A perfect PSG performance. We can talk about the flair and the flamboyance but this is a team that works for each other as well.

"They have blown away a wily old Inter team. They barely put a foot wrong in every area. Maybe this is just the start."

Looking ahead, PSG will begin next season's European campign by taking on Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup. The North London club secured the Europa League last week after beating Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao, Spain.

Source: YEN.com.gh