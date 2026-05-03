Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz has quickly found himself at the centre of Ghana football’s never-ending debate over local player inclusion in the national team

Supporters of the quota system argue that guaranteeing spots for home-based players would boost the visibility and competitiveness of the Ghana Premier League

However, YEN.com.gh’s Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe examines why Queiroz must resist such pressure as he prepares the Black Stars for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

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The conversation around local player representation in the Black Stars refuses to go away.

For years, Ghanaian football fans, administrators and pundits have debated whether players from the Ghana Premier League should be guaranteed places in the senior national team.

Carlos Queiroz faces the never-ending local player representation in the Black Stars conundrum ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and @ghanafaofficial/X.

Source: Twitter

5 reasons Queiroz must ignore quota debate

Supporters of the idea argue that it would help market and improve the local league, while critics insist the Black Stars must remain a purely merit-based team.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, the debate has resurfaced once again following the appointment of Carlos Queiroz as Ghana coach.

At his unveiling in Accra on April 23, the veteran tactician made his stance on player selection abundantly clear. He said as quoted by Ghanafa.org:

"The criteria for selection into the Black Stars must be very well determined, taking into consideration the performance, the experience, knowledge and character of the players, because to play for the national team is completely different from playing for your club."

"The selection criteria are simple: nobody owns the national team. Local players will be given a fair and wide opportunity. If they perform on the pitch, they deserve to be here. They must be capable, determined, experienced, and fit"

Those comments strongly suggest Queiroz is leaning towards merit over sentiment. And honestly, that may be the right approach.

Here are five reasons why the former Real Madrid manager must ignore the local player quota advocacy:

There is strong advocacy in the Ghanaian media space to create a quota system policy for local players in the Black Stars. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X.

Source: Getty Images

1. A quota system rewards mediocrity

This may sound harsh, but guaranteeing slots for local players risks lowering competitiveness within the national team.

The Black Stars should be a place for the very best Ghanaian footballers, regardless of where they play.

Local players are not more Ghanaian than those competing in Denmark, Belgium, Kenya or elsewhere around the world.

If a player is good enough, he should earn his place naturally through performances, not through policy protection.

That does not mean local talents are not capable. Far from it. Ghana continues to produce exciting players from the domestic scene.

But they must compete on equal footing with every other Ghanaian player available for selection.

2. Interferes with the coach’s technical plans

One thing Ghanaian football fans constantly complain about is interference in player selection.

Over the years, there have been endless accusations of officials pushing certain players into national teams. So how different would a quota system really be?

Once selections are influenced by policy rather than football reasons, it becomes difficult to fully judge the coach based on results.

Queiroz has built his reputation on discipline, organisation and technical independence. Coaches of that profile rarely tolerate external pressure. And to be fair, they should not.

3. It doesn't solve the real problems

The truth is the quota debate only scratches the surface. The Ghana Premier League’s struggles go beyond national team representation.

Issues such as poor infrastructure, weak marketing, low sponsorship, officiating concerns and player welfare remain major problems.

Simply handing local players automatic Black Stars spots does not fix those issues.

In fact, history already tells the story.

At the 2022 World Cup, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Ibrahim Danlad were included in Ghana’s squad as local-based players.

Neither featured prominently at the tournament, and both eventually left the local league shortly after. Barnieh now plays in Switzerland’s lower division, while Danlad moved to Ethiopia.

So the question becomes simple: how exactly did their inclusion transform the local league?

4. Quotas create room for outside influence

The moment quotas are introduced, debates over who deserves those slots become unavoidable.

What becomes the criteria? Goals scored? Club popularity? Fan pressure? Political influence?

Suddenly, the focus shifts away from football and towards satisfying different interests.

For a coach like Queiroz, who has already spoken about selecting the “right players", as cited by Ghanasoccernet, allowing such distractions would completely undermine his authority.

The Black Stars need technical clarity, not selection politics.

5. Wrong message to foreign-based players

Many Ghanaian players abroad have spent years working tirelessly to establish themselves in highly competitive leagues.

Players competing in Europe often benefit from elite coaching, better facilities and a higher tactical level. Naturally, that environment sharpens their quality and readiness for international football.

Automatically reserving places for local players could create frustration among foreign-based stars who consistently perform at a higher level week in and week out.

Improving the local league is important, but it should not come at the expense of competitiveness within the national team.

Ultimately, Queiroz’s responsibility is simple: build the strongest possible Black Stars squad capable of competing at the World Cup.

When is Queiroz's first Black Stars match?

The Portuguese coach will get an early look at home-based talents when Ghana face Mexico in a pre-World Cup friendly on May 22.

Since the game falls outside the FIFA window, several locally based players are expected to feature alongside fringe foreign-based stars.

Reports already suggest Barcelona B duo Abdul Aziz Issah and David Oduro could also be included.

That approach feels far healthier than enforcing quotas. Give local players opportunities, yes. But let those opportunities come through performance and not entitlement.

In the long run, merit remains the only sustainable path to building a successful Black Stars team.

Ghana can overcome WC group, says ex-winger

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana international Albert Adomah believes the Black Stars can progress from their difficult group at the 2026 World Cup with the right mentality.

Ghana has been drawn against England, Croatia and Panama, but Adomah insists the team should embrace the challenge with confidence.

Source: YEN.com.gh