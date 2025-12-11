Eddie Nketiah continued his red-hot form, finding the back of the net once again as Crystal Palace secured a dominant Conference League win over Shelbourne

The striker had endured a dry spell, having last scored for Palace on October 2 against Dynamo Kyiv, before ending the drought with a crucial strike against Fulham

The victory also pushes Oliver Glasner’s side into the knockout qualification spots of Europe’s third-tier competition, boosting their chances of progressing further in the tournament

Potential Black Stars striker Eddie Nketiah delivered another standout performance as Crystal Palace swept aside Irish outfit Shelbourne in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

The English-born forward continued his remarkable scoring streak, adding his name to the scoresheet during a commanding first half that saw Palace strike three times in quick succession.

Eddie Nketiah celebrates after scoring against Shelbourne in the UEFA Conference League. Photo by Sam Barnes.

Nketiah scores as Palace demolish Shelbourne

His impact was immediate, providing an assist to Chrisantus Uche's opener in the 11th minute.

Fourteen minutes later, Nketiah reacted fastest to a rebound from Uche, guiding the ball home with the kind of instinct that has defined his season.

Below is Nketiah's goal:

It was a finish full of confidence and one that highlighted why he remains among the most effective forwards in the Premier League at the moment.

Palace dominated every phase of the encounter at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, with Yeremy Pino adding the icing on the cake to leave Shelbourne chasing shadows for much of the match.

Nketiah's form amid Ghana switch talks

This latest goal extends a run that began with his decisive strike against Fulham in the Premier League on December 7.

It marks only the second time he has scored in successive outings since joining Palace from Arsenal last summer.

At 26, he is beginning to look like the heartbeat of the Eagles' attack, especially with Ismaila Sarr sidelined through injury.

Eddie Nketiah in full flow with the ball as Shelbourne's Milan Mbeng makes a tackle to prevent him from causing damage. Photo by Sam Barnes.

His form has rekindled familiar conversations about his international future. Supporters in both England and Ghana are following his progress with renewed interest.

Nketiah has made his feelings clear about his heritage, even as he remains fully focused on helping his club.

He explained to BBC Sport Africa,

"At the moment, I'm just enjoying my football with Crystal Palace. That's been my main focus. I'm Ghanaian, and there's no denying that. Obviously I'm proud of my roots and where I've come from. I'm sure the future will take care of itself and what will be will be."

Palace will hope their in-form striker maintains this rhythm as the Premier League campaign resumes.

His goals are set to play a major role in pushing the club toward their ambitions for the rest of the season. In the interim, a tougher challenge now awaits.

Nketiah and his teammates travel to face Manchester City on December 14. Interestingly, he has never scored against the Citizens in nine appearances across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

That statistic adds an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming fixture, as Palace look to build on their European momentum.

