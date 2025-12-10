Mohammed Salisu delivered a defensive masterclass as AS Monaco edged Galatasaray in their Champions League showdown

The Black Stars centre-back expertly contained Victor Osimhen, keeping the in-form Nigerian striker quiet throughout the intense clash at the Stade Louis II

Football fans across social media heaped praise on Salisu, celebrating his commanding display against one of the game’s most feared forwards

Mohammed Salisu put up another towering display for AS Monaco as they secured a hard-fought victory over Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, December 9.

The Ghanaian centre-back controlled the defensive line throughout the evening, helping his side extend their unbeaten run in the competition to five matches.

Although Folarin Balogun took the spotlight with the decisive strike, much of Monaco’s stability came from the calm presence of the 26-year-old at the back.

His sharp reading of danger and relentless work rate neutralised a Galatasaray side led by Victor Osimhen, one of the most prolific forwards in Europe this season.

Mohammed Salisu silences Osimhen

Salisu’s numbers painted a clear picture of his influence. He registered forty touches, completed 22 passes, cleared danger on eight occasions and won important aerial and ground duels.

He also blocked a goal-bound effort, made a crucial tackle and earned a strong rating of eight from Sofascore.

His discipline and timing frustrated Osimhen, who arrived at the Stade Louis II in red-hot form with six goals in four outings.

The Nigerian found no path through Monaco’s shield, ending the night without a shot on target. Three of his attempts were blocked, underscoring how well Salisu marshalled the contest.

This performance followed another impressive outing against Pafos in the previous fixture, where Salisu, who gifted President Mahama a Monaco jersey in June, claimed the man of the match award despite an unfortunate own goal.

After struggling for minutes earlier in the campaign, the Black Stars defender has fought his way back into favour and has now started 14 consecutive games in all competitions, according to Flashscore.

Fans hail Salisu's masterclass vs Galatasaray

Supporters wasted no time showering praise on him after the final whistle.

Many took to social media to express their admiration, with one user writing, "The form he dey inside dierrr herrr bad bad."

Another added, "Bro is locked in."

Others highlighted his composure, with one fan noting, "He was solid today, my man of the match."

Another supporter looked ahead to the global stage, praying, "All we are praying for is this performance against England in the World Cup. Kane, in his left pocket, won’t be bad."

According to Reuters, Monaco and Galatasaray now sit level on nine points. The French club travels to Real Madrid next, while the Turkish giants host Atletico Madrid in January.

Before then, Salisu, one of the most fashionable Ghanaian footballers, aims to close the year strongly with upcoming meetings against Olympique Marseille and Auerre as Monaco continue their push up the Ligue 1 standings.

