Ghanaian international Thomas Partey has made a bold statement about Arsenal's Champions League game against Real Madrid

According to the 31-year-old, games against Man City and Chelsea were 'harder' than facing the Spanish giants

His future at Arsenal remains uncertain, with the North London club yet to finalise his contract extension

Thomas Partey has made a bold statement about Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League campaign, describing their tie against Real Madrid as the “easiest” match he featured in during the 2024/25 season.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who turned 31 this year, played a pivotal role in the Gunners' quarter-final triumph over the Spanish giants, producing one of his standout performances in recent memory.

Thomas Partey bosses the midfield against Real Madrid

In both legs of the quarter-final clash, Partey operated in central midfield, orchestrating play and controlling the tempo for Mikel Arteta’s side.

While the first leg offered glimpses of his calm authority, it was in the return fixture at the Santiago Bernabéu where he truly shone.

Stationed just in front of the defensive line, he shielded the back four with composure, allowing teammate Declan Rice more freedom to surge forward.

Rice capitalised on the space, netting two stunning free-kicks in a commanding 3-0 win for the home side, per The Analyst.

Masterclass at the Bernabéu

Facing off against elite midfielders like Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni, Partey didn’t just hold his own—he bossed the midfield.

According to Sofascore, he completed every pass he attempted, won multiple ground duels, made three clearances, blocked three shots, and registered an interception.

However, his near-perfect outing had one blemish.

A late altercation with Dani Ceballos earned him a yellow card in the 85th minute, ruling him out of the semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal clearly missed Partey's presence in midfield when they faced PSG in the semi-finals.

Without his stability, the team fell short, losing 1-0 in the first leg. Though he returned for the reverse fixture, his efforts weren’t enough to turn things around.

PSG edged past the Londoners to book a spot in the final—and eventually lifted the trophy.

Partey labels Real Madrid game as 'normal'

Looking back, Partey was candid in his assessment of the Real Madrid fixtures. Speaking to 3Sports, he drew comparisons with Arsenal’s domestic encounters.

“Because Real Madrid is one of the best teams in the world, winning against them is a plus, but our games against Manchester City and Chelsea, were of much higher intensity,” he said.

“As a player, I think the Real Madrid game is one of the normal games we played,” he added.

Fans react to Partey’s bold take

Unsurprisingly, Partey’s remarks lit up social media, with fans chiming in—some amused, others bemused.

@_Roofman2131gh joked:

“Beating Real Madrid is normal for Arsenal 🤣”

@cobbyziggy joined in:

“😂😂😂😂😂 Everybody's talking beating Real last season was easier since Madrid had a worse season...yate Partey .....vhim”

@Ertornam1 poked at Madridistas:

“Madrid fans are coming to cry rn”

@SewoeSports wrapped it up with humour:

“Akoda wey paaa, heh.”

Partey opens up about his future

YEN.com.gh also reported that Thomas Partey has dropped a major hint regarding his Arsenal future amid swirling rumours that Martin Zubimendi has been brought in as his replacement.

With his contract set to expire this summer, the 31-year-old's stay in North London remains uncertain—and the final decision may not rest with him.

