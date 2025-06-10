Former Real Madrid star Guti disapproved of Lamine Yamal wearing a backwards cap during a national team press conference

The 17-year-old scored twice in Spain's thrilling 5-4 semi-final victory over France, showcasing his talent on the international stage

After a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes, Portugal defeated Spain 5-3 on penalties to win the UEFA Nations League at the Allianz Arena in Munich

Spain’s rising star Lamine Yamal has found himself at the center of controversy following comments from former Real Madrid and Spanish international Guti.

The criticism centers on the 17-year-old's attire during a recent press conference at the UEFA Nations League.

Lamine Yamal faces backlash from Guti after Spain's Nations League run. Image credit: Sebastian Widmann - UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Yamal press conference generates controversy

During a media briefing ahead of Spain’s Nations League final against Portugal, the 17-year-old Yamal appeared wearing a baseball cap turned backwards.

What might seem like a harmless style choice quickly drew the ire of Guti, who expressed his disapproval, as featured by Barca Universal on X.

“I didn’t like Lamine Yamal going to the press conference with his hat turned backwards,” Guti stated. “You do these things on vacation or in your personal life, not with the club or the national team.” Guti said.

Guti’s comments have reignited the debate around discipline and professionalism in international football, particularly when it involves younger players who are rapidly rising to prominence.

Lamine Yamal shone against France

Despite the off-field scrutiny, Yamal continued to dazzle on the field. He played a pivotal role in Spain’s thrilling 5-4 semi-final win over France at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

The winger scored twice, further cementing his reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in world football and one of the hottest favourites for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Spain, however, fell short in the final. After a grueling 120 minutes at the Allianz Arena in Munich, the match against Portugal ended 2-2.

The Portuguese emerged victorious in the penalty shootout, winning 5-3 and lifting the Nations League trophy according to Wikipedia.

Lamine Yamal of Spain and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal go for the ball during the UEFA Nations League 2025 final on June 08, 2025. Image credit: Daniela Porcelli/Sports Press Photo

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal 2024/25 stats for Barcelona

Regardless of the Nations League outcome, Yamal’s 2024/25 season with FC Barcelona was one for the history books.

The teenage sensation racked up an impressive 18 goals and 25 assists across 55 appearances according to Transfermarkt.

His efforts helped Barcelona clinch a domestic treble, which included La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

The numbers speak volumes, but beyond the statistics lies a player of rare vision, pace, and maturity.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has repeatedly praised Yamal’s attitude and development, calling him “a generational talent.”

Yamal speaks about his Ballon d'Or chances

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Lamine Yamal's strong reaction to several media rankings that put PSG star forward Ousmane Dembele as the hot favourite to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

The former Barcelona winger had an astonishing campaign with the French masters, helping them to their first-ever UEFA Champions League triumph when they dominated Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich on May 31.

Source: YEN.com.gh