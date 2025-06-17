Real Madrid were surprised by the poor condition of their training base at Gardens North County District Park in Miami for the Club World Cup

When officials first inspected the site last year, it lacked essentials like changing rooms, showers, and quality pitches

Despite expectations that improvements would be made by the time of the tournament, the facility remained largely unchanged

The United States has traditionally not been a major football powerhouse, but it's quickly emerging as a key player on the global stage.

With the FIFA World Cup set to take place there next year, this season’s Club World Cup serves as a preview of what’s to come.

Club World Cup: Why Real Madrid Built Training Base From Scratch in Miami

However, infrastructure concerns are already surfacing, with Real Madrid reportedly taken aback by subpar facilities during their current stay for the tournament, according to MARCA.

Real Madrid turned public park into training base

The La Liga giants were assigned Gardens North County District Park as their base and training ground for the FIFA Club World Cup.

But to the shock of the club’s logistics team, the facility lacked all basic infrastructure when they inspected it a year prior.

Situated in Miami, the park had no locker rooms, showers, or suitable fields, leaving the club with the massive challenge of preparing the venue ahead of Xabi Alonso’s squad arrival.

The surprise was even greater considering the park is also scheduled to serve as a training site for the 2026 World Cup.

Still, Real Madrid pushed forward and managed to turn the public park into a temporary training facility, where the team is now preparing.

Local authorities, backed by a $100,000 contribution from the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, partially upgraded the 33-acre site.

Real Madrid build Club World Cup base from scratch

Real Madrid supplemented this effort by building temporary facilities from scratch, including heated tents, makeshift locker rooms, and mobile showers.

Additionally, the club installed portable ice bath stations and a mobile gym—facilities that were completely absent before.

As parts of the park remain accessible to the public, Real Madrid have tightened security and carefully managed player access to the facility.

The club now hopes their off-field efforts will pay off as they set their sights on capturing the title.

“We were promised a proper setup for a competition like this,” a club source told Marca via Tribuna.

“The players need basic conditions to train and recover properly.”

The report also says that Real Madrid’s staff have been working to improve the site in recent weeks.

“The facilities must match the level of the tournament."

