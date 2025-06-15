Al Ahly’s 36-year-old captain and goalkeeper, Mohamed El Shenawy brings unmatched Club World Cup experience

Amenallah Memmiche of Espérance de Tunis, is earning praise as one of the brightest young African keepers

Wissam Abou Ali and Denis Bouanga offer lethal finishing, Abou Ali with aerial dominance, and Bouanga with pace

In this article, YEN.com.gh takes a look at the five outstanding African players to keep an eye on at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup that commenced on Saturday, June 14.

Top 5 African players to watch at the Club World Cup 2025, featuring Dennis Bouanga and Mohamed El Shenawy. Image credit: Josh Lavallee - FIFA, Carmen Mandato

Source: Getty Images

1. Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly – Egypt)

As captain and veteran custodian of Al Ahly, Mohamed El Shenawy is Africa’s most seasoned Club World Cup performer and he did not disappoint in the opening match against Inter Miami, per a GOAL report.

With three previous bronze finishes under his belt, he brings composure, instinct, and leadership between the sticks.

His timely, reflexive saves, including a stunning block against a Messi free kick in the opening match, underscored his status as a calming presence in goal

At 36, El Shenawy anchors one of the continent’s most decorated clubs, and his confidence and reading of the game could prove critical in matches where one goal defines the narrative.

2. Wissam Abou Ali (Al Ahly – Egypt)

Joining Al Ahly in January, Danish-Palestinian forward Wissam Abou Ali has captured attention with his instinctive finishing and aerial prowess.

He struck 16 goals across domestic and continental competitions by May, including a Champions League hat‑trick

Complementing El Shenawy’s defensive calm, Abou Ali offers Al Ahly sharp counter-attacking threat and clinical edge inside the box.

His sharp movement and scoring instincts make him a player who could tilt tight knockout games in his side’s favor.

3. Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns – South Africa)

The midfield maestro of Mamelodi Sundowns, Themba Zwane brings craft, vision, and experience.

With over 400 club appearances, nine domestic titles, and 50+ caps for Bafana Bafana, Zwane is the engine of one of Africa’s top club sides

He operates predominantly on the left, but his movement is unpredictable, he sews together play, opens opposition defences, and threads incisive passes under pressure.

With Sundowns drawn into a tough Group F, his ability to control midfield tempo could be key if they aim to escape the group and make history for South African football.

4. Amenallah Memmiche (Espérance de Tunis – Tunisia)

At just 20 years old, Amenallah Memmiche already commands the black-and-gold goal for Espérance. Known as the “clean‑sheet prince,” he recorded 10 shutouts in 11 Champions League outings this season

His calmness under pressure, rapid line sweeps, and vocal control earned praise as a goalkeeper beyond his years.

Facing MLS side Chelsea in the group stage, Memmiche will be tested by high-caliber finishing, but his agility and confidence behind his defence position him as one of the breakout talents on the tournament’s biggest stage.

5. Denis Bouanga (LA FC – Gabon)

Representing Gabonian football in MLS colours, Bouanga brings pace, directness, and goals, as featured by GOAL.

The Gabon international has lit up MLS, with eight goals and four assists in just 15 games, and will now turn heads on North American turf.

As LAFC battles in a Group alongside Chelsea, Flamengo, and Esperance, Bouanga’s ability to stretch backlines, drive at speed, and find space for crucial finishes adds a dangerous, incisive counterpoint to African representation.

His movement and decision-making translate well to direct football, the perfect foil to tactical, defence-first setups.

Which African clubs are playing at the Club World Cup?

African clubs Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns, Espérance de Tunis, and Wydad Casablanca represent the CAF’s finest entries into this expanded 32‑club format.

Though no African side has yet lifted the trophy, this edition is being talked of as a genuine opportunity for Africa teams to break the glass ceiling.

That objective would not come easy given the quality of opposition like Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester City, and Real Madrid.

TP Mazembe and Raja Casablanca came close to the title in the 2010 and 2013 editions, with Mazembe losing to Inter Milan 3-0 while the Moroccan side were defeated Bayern Munich 2-0.

Al Ahly sets undesirable Club World Cup record

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the bad record Egyptian side Al Ahly set the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup tournament in the United States.

The African powerhouse wasted several golden chances against Lionel Messi's side as the tournament opener ended 0-0 after 90 minutes.

