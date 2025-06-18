Spanish media have reacted following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s debut for Real Madrid in their Club World Cup opener against Al Hilal.

The La Liga giants kicked off their campaign on Wednesday evening at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, taking on the Saudi Pro League side in a Group H fixture.

Gonzalo Garcia, filling in for an unwell Kylian Mbappe, found the net for Madrid before ex-Wolves star Ruben Neves equalised from the spot to seal a surprising 1-1 draw.

Heading into the game, fans were eager to watch former Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for the first time since his summer move.

But following an underwhelming team display, the Spanish press offered a blunt critique of the England international’s debut.

Alexander-Arnold, whose transfer was confirmed after months of speculation, was officially presented at Real Madrid City on June 12.

Although Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract with Liverpool was set to expire at the end of June, Real Madrid opted to pay £10 million to bring him in early, allowing the 26-year-old time to adapt to Xabi Alonso’s system during the Club World Cup.

However, his debut performance fell short, with the right-back’s defensive lapses contributing to several dangerous moments for the Spanish side.

Spanish media echoed the disappointment of Real fans, offering a scathing review of his first outing in white.

Responding to Alexander-Arnold's first-half display, Spanish publication Marca commented:

"Trying to get more into the game. He went too far in a switch to find Vinicius. He was weak in a duel, and the move ended with Al Hilal scoring offside."

Meanwhile fellow Spanish outlet SPORT added:

"Little newcomer so far. Trent Alexander-Arnold, too hastily, commits fouls down the right."

Fans will not have to wait long before they can see Alexander-Arnold in action once again as Real Madrid face Mexican club Pachuca in their second Club World Cup match on Sunday evening.

Source: YEN.com.gh