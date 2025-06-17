Kylian Mbappe's participation in Real Madrid's first match of the 2025 Club World Cup against Al-Hilal is in jeopardy due to an illness

Mbappe concluded the 2024-2025 season with 43 goals in 56 appearances but was unable to secure any major titles for Los Blancos

Mbappé was considered a Ballon d’Or contender for his stellar performances, but his absence in the CWC Opener could hurt his chances

Kylian Mbappe could miss Real Madrid's opening match against Al-Hilal in the 2025 Club World Cup.

The French striker, who has been a key figure for the Spanish club, is currently battling an illness that caused him to miss training on Tuesday in the United States.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's opening goalbrates with teammates scoring Real's second goal during a La Liga match against Real Sociedad on May 24, 2025. Image credit: Denis Doyle

This unexpected setback leaves his participation in the Group H clash on Wednesday at 9 PM CET uncertain.

Kylian Mbappe’s absence from Real Madrid training

Real Madrid fans were hoping to see Mbappe at full strength for their first match of the Club World Cup, with the likes of Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, and Cole Palmer already featuring for their clubs.

However, with the French forward missing a crucial training session on Tuesday, doubts began to emerge regarding his fitness. According to RMC, Mbappe is suffering from an illness, causing a major concern in the Madrid camp.

New Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, now faces an anxious wait ahead of the team's opening match against the Saudi Pro League side on Wednesday, per ESPN.

Mbappé’s 2024/25 stats

Kylian Mbappé’s individual form during the 2024-2025 regular season was nothing short of spectacular, racking up 43 goals in 56 appearances across all competitions.

However, despite his impressive personal performances, Mbappe was unable to guide Real Madrid to major silverware. The team finished second in La Liga, behind bitter rivals Barcelona, and was also eliminated from the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.

While the French star helped secure victories in the European Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup, Madrid's failure to win major trophies will weigh heavily on both Mbappe’s legacy and his Ballon d'Or ambitions.

Impact on Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid’s campaign

The uncertainty surrounding Mbappe’s fitness is a significant setback for Xabi Alonso, who is making his managerial debut for Real Madrid at this prestigious event.

Alonso, a former player for the Spanish giants, is expected to lead the team to success in the Club World Cup but his first match as head coach could be an uphill battle if Mbappe is sidelined.

The team will need to adapt quickly, with players like Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham likely to take on added responsibility in the absence of Mbappe.

Real Madrid’s overall performance in the tournament could set the tone for Alonso’s tenure as head coach as Los Blancos aim for major glories in the 2025/26 campaign.

Mbappe discloses biggest Real Madrid ambition

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kylian Mbappe has revealed his major objectives after joining Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain on free transfer.

The 2018 World Cup winner, who netted 256 goals in 308 games for the French giants, won 15 trophies in 8 seasons at the Parc des Princes before taking his talent to Madrid.

