Stonebwoy performed his version of Shallipopi's hit song, Laho, for ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Adebayor in Lome, Togo

Adebayor looked impressed as the Jejereje hitmaker put his vocal dexterity on full display at the retired striker's mansion

The pair share a close-knit relationship, which was first facilitated by former Black Stars forward Prince Tagoe

Multiple award-winning musician Stonebwoy lit up social media with a captivating freestyle of Shalipopi’s Laho, delivered right in front of former football star Emmanuel Adebayor.

The BHIM Nation frontman, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, paid a visit to the former Arsenal striker at his plush residence in Lome, Togo.

During the visit, Stonebwoy gave an impromptu performance of his version of Laho, a song he had previously jumped on with a freestyle of his own.

Stonebwoy serenades Emmanuel Adebayor with his Laho freestyle. Photos by stonebwoy/Instagram and Sportsphoto/Allstar/Gettu Images.

Stonebwoy performs Laho freestyle for Adebayor

With the beat playing in the background, Stonebwoy was in his element.

Sitting next to the 41-year-old icon, he unleashed a passionate freestyle, hitting every note and lyric with power and precision.

Adebayor, who made 86 appearances for Togo per Transfermarkt, visibly entertained, vibed along throughout the over one-minute clip.

The performance wasn’t just a display of musical prowess—it was a moment of genuine connection between two giants in their respective fields.

Watch the video:

Fans react to Stonebwoy's performance

As expected, the video made waves online. Fans flooded the comment section with excitement and admiration for the unexpected yet thrilling moment:

@quaminamp_ lauded Stonebwoy:

“Torcherrrrr 🔥🔥🔥”

@kobe_boujee reacted:

“Greatness meet Greatness 🔥”

@djperbigh hyped the Jejereje hitmaker:

“Biggest Gad.”

@theo_burniton chimed in:

“Let’s goooo🔥”

@aje_wurwide admired:

“I too love this cover🔥 Stonebwoy 🇳🇬🇬🇭”

@jprempz summed up:

“This is the best version of Laho, argue with yourself 🔥🗣️”

Stonebwoy's relationship with Adebayor

Stonebwoy and Adebayor share more than just celebrity status; they share a deep friendship that has blossomed over the years.

In 2023, Adebayor personally invited Stonebwoy to perform at his 40th birthday football gala, cementing their bond on and off the field.

Their latest linkup in Togo only strengthened this relationship, with fans admiring the respect and camaraderie between the Ghanaian star and the Togolese legend.

Emmanuel Adebayor in action for Arsenal during a Premier League game against Hull City on January 17, 2009. Photo by Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Prince Tagoe’s role in Stonebwoy's first meeting with Adebayor

Interestingly, former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe played a key role in bringing the two together.

Speaking about their initial meeting nearly a decade ago, Tagoe revealed how he helped connect Stonebwoy with Adebayor, right when the artist needed support.

“I was able to link him. Like letting him meet Emmanuel Adebayor. I took him [Stonebwoy] to Adebayor's house,” Tagoe shared.

That moment proved pivotal during the troubled production of Stonebwoy’s 2015 Go Higher music video, per GHBase.

After the original footage didn’t meet expectations, the artist reached out for help.

“The Go Higher video. The first video went wrong. And he called me. I told him, bro, don’t worry. Because the date has already been announced. I called Adebayor. He’s my big brother.”

Why Adebayor ditched Ghana to play for Togo

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Emmanuel Adebayor shared the reason behind his decision to represent Togo instead of Ghana.

Although he had the chance to play for Ghana at the youth level, Adebayor cited communication challenges as a major factor.

The retired striker explained that a language barrier left him feeling disconnected, ultimately influencing his choice to play for Togo.

